CareerBuilder Joins Forces with UKG

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, announces its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

The recently developed application programming interface (API) integration automates job postings from UKG Pro™ to CareerBuilder.com to provide a seamless application experience for over 80 million unique and diverse U.S. job seekers annually. Through the integration, recruiters can automate manual tasks and receive comprehensive data including completed screening responses necessary to make faster and better recruitment decisions directly within UKG Pro.

As a result, employers can expect to receive three to five times the number of applicants for their open positions and a reduced rate of candidate drop off by up to 90 percent. Job seekers benefit from an easier application process, enabling them to quickly apply to more jobs from any device using their saved CareerBuilder profile.

"The labor market is experiencing a record number of voluntary resignations and job openings right now. We are helping employers respond to this economic problem by providing UKG Pro customers access to a larger, more qualified talent pool to fill positions faster," said Susan Arthur, CEO of CareerBuilder. "The integration will remove friction between candidates who want to find gainful employment while simultaneously providing employers a solution to quickly hire them."

"Organizations that provide exceptional candidate experiences are more likely to recruit and hire the top talent necessary to achieve business success, especially in today's competitive labor market," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, we're committed to working with technology partners like CareerBuilder to continue to help our customers reach the right candidates."

The CareerBuilder and UKG Pro integration benefits are available now. For more information on the CareerBuilder and UKG integration, visit CareerBuilder.com.

