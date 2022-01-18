Climate-Technology Company Colossus Announces $36 Million Series-A Round, Taking Total Funding to $41 Million

The startup's innovative solar software and marketplace helps companies streamline and digitize their sales and installation processes to foster business growth and the adoption of clean energy.

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossus announced today a $36 million Series A funding round, led by investors BuildGroup and including participation from Capital Creek, RTP Global, CEAS, & Poplar Ventures. This capital raise will bring total funding for the solar software start up to $41 million, including $5 million in seed funding from 2020.

Colossus is a software and service company focused on accelerating the clean-energy movement. Colossus's innovative solar software and marketplace model helps companies of all sizes integrate, optimize, and digitize their workflows to foster business growth and the adoption of clean energy at scale.

"Our driving force at Colossus is to reimagine the fragmented and rapidly evolving solar marketplace through a unique portfolio of technologies and services that work together to streamline the deployment of clean energy," said Colossus CEO and Founder Walid Halty. "Solar energy installers are reporting increasing customer acquisition costs even as sales shift to online modes and confidence in the solar industry is at an all-time high. Our innovative software and marketplace model supports the rapid evolution of the solar + storage industry by developing tools that help drive sustainable business growth while accelerating solar adoption at scale."

Since its founding in 2017, Colossus (formerly Dvinci, Inc.) has rapidly grown its company, building a world-class executive leadership team with extensive experience in solar, software, demand generation, and workflow management.

"We were drawn to Colossus's leadership and vision to accelerate the transition to renewable sources of energy, which is inevitable for the future of our planet," said Lanham Napier, Co-Founder and CEO of BuildGroup. "Colossus is uniquely positioned to create software solutions that help level the playing field for clean-energy professionals and companies of all sizes, opening up possibilities to modernize the industry while effectively responding to growing consumer demand."

Colossus is an enterprise software and service company focused on accelerating the clean-energy movement. Founded by industry leaders, Colossus aims to reimagine the fragmented and rapidly evolving solar marketplace through a unique portfolio of technologies, services, and partnerships that work together to streamline the deployment of clean energy. Colossus helps solar companies across the nation reach more customers and lower their soft costsby leveraging proprietary data and technology. Colossus's innovative solar software and marketplace helps companies of all sizes integrate, optimize, and digitize their workflows to foster business growth and the adoption of clean energy at scale.

