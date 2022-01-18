Daily Harvest Announces Partnership with American Farmland Trust and California Certified Organic Farmers to Increase Organic, Regenerative Farming

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest announced today a multi-year partnership with American Farmland Trust (AFT) and California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) to support historically underserved farming communities in California. Together they will work to improve farm viability in the region and expand the acreage of farmland, adopting organic and regenerative farming practices.

The partnership will enable the organizations to continue to advance organic agriculture, promote environmentally sound farming practices, and increase access to organically grown fruits and vegetables, all while centering on equity in the farming community. This commitment toward supporting historically underserved farmers and addressing service gaps will further improve human and planetary health.

"Since the beginning, Daily Harvest has been committed to transforming the food system from the ground up," said Rachel Drori, Founder + CEO of Daily Harvest. "Today, less than 1% of U.S. farmland is organic. This partnership is another step forward to helping drive regenerative farming practices as we aim to increase the amount of organic farmland. By assisting California farmers that have been historically underserved, giving them technical and financial assistance, and developing market opportunities, we're making it easier for everyone to eat more real, unrefined fruits and vegetables every day."

Together, Daily Harvest, CCOF and AFT will develop a suite of services, including tailored technical and financial resources for farmers who have lacked access, and support as many farmers as possible in the transition to organic production. By providing educational programming and offering financial assistance, the three organizations will help to address service gaps and meet farmers' needs. The shared goal to scale up regenerative agriculture within the U.S. farming community can lead to more profitable and sustainable farm operations that are better for humans and the planet.

"We're thrilled to join forces to help push forward and support the growth of organic agriculture," said Jessica Beckett Parr, Chief Program Officer at CCOF. "As people become more and more aware of the benefits, demand for organic food continues to grow. But in order to expand the acres of organic farmland available, it's critical that we equip farmers with the appropriate tools to help them in their transition."

"The average California farmer is a 59-year-old white male and about 40% of farmland is going to change hands in the next 15 years," explained Teresa O'Connor, AFT California Communications and Outreach Manager. "This partnership will support the economic viability and climate resilience of socially disadvantaged and marginalized farmers, who are poised to help fill the void in this generational shift."

Together the organizations will equip farmers with the tools needed to be successful in their transition, leading to more organic and regenerative food in the fields and on our plates. Over the course of the partnership, Daily Harvest will consider participants as future supply chain partners.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more whole, organic, fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its community and brings it to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future.

For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

About CCOF

CCOF advances organic agriculture for a healthy world. We advocate on behalf of our members for organic policies, support the growth of organic through education and grants, and provide organic certification that is personal and accessible.

CCOF is a nonprofit organization governed by the people who grow and make our food. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, today our roots span the breadth of North America and our presence is internationally recognized. We are supported by an organic family of farmers, ranchers, processors, retailers, consumers, and policymakers. Together, we work to realize a future where organic is the norm.

The CCOF Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization working to increase the supply of organic in the United States through education and hardship grants, technical assistance to organic and prospective organic producers, and consumer education.

For more information about CCOF, visit www.ccof.org .

About AFT

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families. Learn more at www.farmland.org .

