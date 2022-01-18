DECA DENTAL GROUP CLOSES 2021 ON A HIGH NOTE BY ADDING 25 OFFICES IN DECEMBER TO ITS GROWING NATIONAL BRAND, IDEAL DENTAL

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECA Dental Group ("DECA" or the "Company"), a leading dental services organization based in Dallas, TX announced today that they closed out 2021 by adding 25 offices in the month of December. With this, DECA closes out a phenomenal year on a high note further expanding their coast-to-coast national brand, Ideal Dental.

Last year, DECA also reached milestones across the board in other key areas of their business. The organic growth led the company to expand their team by 61%. Their dental offices served more than 700,000 guests in 2021 including over 126,000 new guests who chose to make Ideal Dental their new partner for dental care.

Entering 2022, DECA Dental Group will continue to expand their growing national footprint for the Ideal Dental brand through a combination of de novos and strategic acquisitions. In addition to adding more offices, the company is investing in new innovations, resources, and talent to support their dentists and staff members. All of these efforts are built on their industry leading "guest-first" model which offers a high-quality, modern, and affordable approach to dental care wrapped up in a welcoming environment.

About DECA Dental Group

DECA Dental Group is a Dallas-based, clinician founded and clinician led, dental service organization that has been delivering high-quality dental care to patients since 2008. DECA is actively expanding their footprint coast-to-coast under the brand Ideal Dental. DECA's culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by their vision to be the premier provider of all dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation, and learning. To learn more, please visit decadental.com and myidealdental.com.

