DIT Acquires AccessRN, Solidifies Market Leader Position for Vascular Access Services

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC ("DIT"), a longstanding provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced that it has acquired Ohio-based AccessRN. DIT and AccessRN were each among the nation's largest providers of outsourced vascular access services. Together, the combined organization will be a market leader providing services in 21 states to more than 1,500 healthcare facilities.

Peter Harris, CEO of DIT, will serve as CEO of the combined organization as it continues to build a high-quality, national platform for vascular access. Harris commented that "during the past several months DIT has built up its infrastructure to prepare for growth. We are absolutely delighted to add AccessRN's excellent nurses and leadership to the team. The quality of their services and strong reputation for excellence led us to seek this transformational transaction."

The founder, owner and CEO of AccessRN, Joseph Pettee, will serve as Vice President of Business Development and External Relations focused on supporting the growth of the organization in the national healthcare arena. "We are excited to be part of this growth-oriented organization with a similar focus on lowering costs for clients while delivering outstanding patient care," said Pettee.

More patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from DIT than from any other outsourced provider in the nation. DIT's nurses have consistently achieved an overall success rate greater than 99%. The Joint Commission first accredited DIT a decade ago and has awarded DIT its Gold Seal of Approval. In early 2021, RiverGlade Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with DIT to build on its reputation for clinical excellence.

Dynamic Infusion Therapy, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com.

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit www.rivergladecapital.com.

