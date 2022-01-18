GSV Announces the Elite 200, GSV Cup Semifinalists Recognizing the semifinalists in the world's largest pitch competition for pre-seed and seed stage EdTech startups

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV Ventures, a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm, announced today the 200 semifinalists in The GSV Cup — the world's largest EdTech pitch competition for startups. The acclaimed 200 companies, The Elite 200, represent the top pre-seed and seed stage startups in digital learning across the "Pre-K to Gray" space. These companies will compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes at the ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures, in San Diego this April 4-6.

The esteemed list was selected from a global applicant pool of 750+ companies, the largest application pool yet. More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning used the Five P's framework (People, Product, Potential, Predictability, and Purpose) to determine the 200 most promising companies.

"We're at a critical and exciting time for the future of society," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. "The pandemic has made it increasingly clear that Ed is on The Edge — on the edge of innovation, transformation, globalization. We've always imagined a new era in which ALL people have equal access to the future, and this year's Elite 200 companies are emblematic of that vision. We're proud to name the 200 semifinalists in the GSV Cup competition and look forward to having them pitch live at the ASU+GSV Summit."

These companies are serving learners from Pre-K to Gray, with companies well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Adult Enterprise Learning. The 2022 Elite 200 continue to break barriers, comprised of an increasingly diverse and global group:

58% of companies have female founders

51% of companies have founders that identify as people of color

44% of companies are based outside the United States

The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures. Applicants were evaluated by the world's leading investors, including Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others.

ABOUT GSV VENTURES

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

ABOUT ASU+GSV SUMMIT

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event in education and technology. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to take part in innovating the future of education for all. 2021 speakers included Mindy Kaling, Jeremy Lin, Sal Khan, Arne Duncan and Luis Von Ahn. Additional speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

