Piano Partners with Snowflake to Help Teams Leverage the Power of Advanced Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , the Digital Experience Cloud, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help businesses understand and activate their data at scale. As part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Piano leverages Snowflake as the cloud-based data platform for its sophisticated analytics tool—making it fast and easy to store, query, enrich and securely share data within the Snowflake ecosystem. These advanced capabilities enable real-time, accurate analysis of customer behavior to help organizations drive personalization at scale.

Launched in September 2021, Piano Analytics delivers a powerful analytics solution designed for broad accessibility and manipulation, regardless of an employee's level of data proficiency. By democratizing access to data, businesses can eliminate data silos and ensure all teams, from marketing to sales, data science to operations, are operating from a single source of truth. A core feature of the Piano Analytics solution is its superior data harvesting, which ensures data is clean, privacy-compliant, reliable and never sampled. This reduces risk for businesses and means they're able to confidently chart their path forward using the most accurate information at their disposal.

The Snowflake partnership improves data portability for Piano Analytics customers, who can now use Secure Data Sharing within Snowflake to easily connect their high-quality data into other systems in the Snowflake Data Cloud , such as business intelligence tools or data governance tools. This process, which can be completed in as few as two clicks, eliminates data silos within an organization, ensuring all teams can access and work from the same reliable source of information.

Thanks to Snowflake's architecture, Piano Analytics users also benefit from faster querying times, allowing teams to understand and optimize campaigns faster without compromising data quality or integrity.

"We've long admired Snowflake's leading position in the data industry. When we built our Piano Analytics platform on Snowflake, we knew it would dramatically enhance both our capabilities and our user experience," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "As our relationship continues, we're eager to partner with Snowflake in new ways to revolutionize how organizations work with their data and use it to create superior digital experiences for their customers."

Piano's tools for data analysis and activation are already used by blue chip clients in many industries, including publishing, broadcasting, financial services, travel and more, to understand their audiences and personalize customer experiences.

"The Snowflake and Piano partnership is focused on providing customers with the tools to enhance the customer experience with cutting-edge efficiency and performance," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Snowflake. "Together, we can empower joint customers to drive personalized digital strategies and connect them to other data-driven organizations through the Snowflake Data Cloud."

Learn more about this partnership during Snowflake's Media Data Cloud Summit on January 19, 2022. Piano will discuss how secure data sharing through Snowflake helps organizations put the right data in the hands of every employee.

Piano's Digital Experience Cloud empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Philadelphia with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Linkedin, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by World Economic Forum, Red Herring, Inc. and Deloitte. For more information, visit piano.io.

