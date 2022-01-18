Randstad Sourceright named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2022 Randstad Sourceright recognized by employees for commitment to work-life balance and diversity and inclusion

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions leader Randstad Sourceright has been awarded a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. large company category, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Awards are based solely on the reviews of current and former employees who provide voluntary, anonymous feedback about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader for insights about jobs and companies.

"Randstad Sourceright is honored to be named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2022. This award is a reflection of overwhelmingly positive feedback that comes directly from the people who make our business thrive daily," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "The last few years have been particularly challenging for every business, and it is especially meaningful to receive this distinction now, after we've worked so hard to put our people first during trying times. This award is well-earned by all of the people who have put our Human Forward principles into practice this year and have supported the growth and well-being of our employees."

When sharing a voluntary and anonymous company review on Glassdoor, current and former employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall as well as key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked if they would recommend their employer to a friend, and if their employers' six-month business outlook is positive or negative.

Randstad Sourceright is the only talent solutions provider to be recognized with an Employee's Choice Award, with an average global score of 4.4 out of 5. Randstad Sourceright received particularly high marks from employees in the work-life balance and diversity and inclusion categories and is also the only company based in The Netherlands to be named to the U.S. large company Top 100 Best Places to Work list.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work are determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large company category must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes factored into Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm. The final list is compiled by Glassdoor's Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2020, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 236,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com.

Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2022

