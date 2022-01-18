Red Roof® Offers 15% Discount to Active Military Members, Veterans and US Government Employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran's Day may have passed, but Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is proud to support our nation's military members and veterans well beyond that day, which is why Red Roof® is offering a 15% discount to military members, veterans and government employees. Military family and friends can also save 15%.*

Red Roof® is honoring our nation's military and government by offering a 15% discount to military members, veterans and government employees. Military family and friends can also save 15%.

"It is with deep gratitude and pride that we honor our active military and veteran guests, as well as government employees, with exclusive travel discounts accepted at any Red Roof location nationwide," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "As a small thank-you for their service, we welcome them to use these discounts to enjoy our award-winning amenities, including free Wi-Fi and spacious and comfortable rooms, when traveling for business or pleasure."

For the convenience of those traveling to bases, this map shows Red Roof® properties located within 25 miles of military bases, including:

Red Roof Inn Phoenix North - Bell Road

Red Roof Inn Wildwood - Cape May/Rio Grande

Red Roof Inn Atlanta Southeast

Red Roof Inn New Orleans - Westbank

In addition to this military, veteran and government employee discount, additional Red Roof® promotions include:

Pawfect Guests : Pets always stay free at participating Red Roof properties, providing guests with the opportunity to bring everyone along for the ride without the extra fees.**

Seniors Save: We know seniors love their freedom to travel, so Red Roof® is offering 10% off our already low rates all year round.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and nearly 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Save 15% when you book and stay by March 31, 2022. Subject to availability at participating properties through March 31, 2022. Third party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with any other discount or offer. Must use Special Rate VP+ 606732 when booking to receive the discount.

**One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Roof