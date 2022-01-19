FinVolution Group Receives Inaugural ESG Rating from Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it has received a "low risk" Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating from Sustainalytics.

The assessment identifies FinVolution's strong performance across a broad range of ESG metrics. Achieving a score of 15.8 points, FinVolution is recognized by Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating system not only as "low risk" but also among the top 10% of its industry peer group in terms of ESG performance.

Mr. TieZheng Li, Deputy Chairman and President of FinVolution, commented, "We are most proud to have received such a positive rating from Sustainalytics. We have been incorporating ESG practices into our operations for years, and the Sustainalytics ESG risk rating is a testament to our relentless commitment to the robust management of all material ESG risks and opportunities across our businesses. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our efforts in delivering a sustainable Environmental, Social and Governance policy for all of our stakeholders."

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research, ratings and data, serving the world's leading institutional investors and corporations. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. For more information regarding Sustainalytics ESG rating, please visit https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had over 135.6 million cumulative registered users.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

