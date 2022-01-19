VTuber Agency hololive production's OFFICIAL SHOP Now Offering Shipping Service to Canada, Mexico, and USA: COVER Corporation

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVER Corporation is pleased to announce that the OFFICIAL SHOP of its VTuber agency, "hololive production," is now offering international shipping service to Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.A.

Since its launch in September 2021, "hololive production OFFICIAL SHOP" has offered a wide range of VTuber merchandise from hololive production, a virtual talent agency comprising Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, owned by COVER. As the first step to deliver merchandise to its global fanbase, the company has decided to expand its shipping availability to Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.A.

OFFICIAL SHOP: https://shop.hololivepro.com/en

*Please use the price list on the product page as a reference since all transactions will be made in JPY, and then processed with the buyer's local currency with the exchange rate set by his or her local credit card company.

Overview for international shipping

Available areas: Canada, Mexico, U.S.A.

Shipping fee: International shipping fee set by DHL

Eligible products: Products in still ongoing order periods (with some exceptions)

Courier company: DHL (EMS for some products)

*For international deliveries, COVER is unable to accept returns of merchandise or offer refunding, unless items are damaged upon receipt or undelivered.

Customs duty: In the case of the U.S.A, any parcel under USD800 will not be charged with customs duties. However, in the event that the buyer's parcel is over USD800, he or she will be responsible for any associated import taxes, including VAT and duties, required by his/her country's government regulations. To learn more, please contact the purchaser's local customs office for further information.

*For Canada and Mexico, please contact local customs offices for further information.

About hololive production:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202201125955-O1-Vkt4XA0J.pdf

hololive English

hololive English is a VTuber group that specializes in livestreaming and content creation that are aimed towards English-speaking viewers.

-hololive English official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/hololive_En

-hololive English official Reddit page: https://www.reddit.com/r/Hololive/

-hololive English official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCotXwY6s8pWmuWd_snKYjhg

COVER Corp.

COVER Corp. is a startup company in the content creation and technology industries. Its vision is to utilize its VR/AR technology to create new culture of virtual talent who can be widely accepted in the global market.

URL: http://cover-corp.com

