HubSpot's App Ecosystem Surpasses 1,000 Integrations, Demonstrating Investments in Platform Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its App Marketplace is now home to more than 1,000 integrations that span use cases in marketing, sales, service, and more. The news comes less than two years after the marketplace surpassed 500 apps , reflecting HubSpot's commitment to building an ecosystem that serves the needs of customers and partners alike.

A recent IDC white paper commissioned by HubSpot predicted that the cloud computing industry will grow 22% per year between 2020 and 2024, creating even more software choices for growing companies. HubSpot customers install seven apps on average, and more than a quarter of customers install more than 10. As customers continue to increase the amount of apps they use, it can be difficult for them to manage data and create a cohesive customer experience across their tech stack. HubSpot's App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution to this issue by making it simple for companies to quickly and easily find and connect the integrations they need to run and grow their business.

"We're most excited about what this milestone means for our customers. Expanding and improving our platform ecosystem is central to our goal of connecting customers of all types with the integrations that will help them grow better," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "By building out the vast network of apps in our ecosystem, we're able to both increase the value of our platform for existing customers and offer more support for new partners."

According to IDC, HubSpot's global partner ecosystem will reach $12.5 billion in revenue by 2024, representing a significant opportunity for companies that are looking to partner with and build on top of HubSpot. SaaS companies, including many top-rated G2 leaders such as Calendly, PandaDoc, and Aircall, have capitalized on this opportunity by building integrations with HubSpot. As companies continue to prioritize a digital-first approach, this growth will create more opportunities for developers to build new integrations that support every stage of the customer journey.

"Our deepened integration and partnership with HubSpot continues to deliver value for our joint customers, who are increasingly looking to build a more connected tech stack," said Preseetha Pettigrew, Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances at Seismic. "Not only does the HubSpot App Marketplace strengthen our offering by providing access to its growing ecosystem, but it also helps us better support our joint customer base, increase satisfaction, and improve adoption rates."

Over the last year, HubSpot has worked to extend the extensibility of its platform to meet the ever-changing needs of growing companies. In addition to new APIs that have allowed partners to build media apps , marketing event apps , and workflow integrations , the company also launched Operations Hub , a new product that helps companies unify their customer data in one connected platform. The Hub's new data sync feature enables a bi-directional flow of data between apps, ensuring that customer data is always consistent and up to date regardless of how many tools a company adds to its tech stack. HubSpot has built more than 100 data sync-enabled apps since launching the new Hub in April.

