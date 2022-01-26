American Veterans Group supports veteran workforce initiatives in Nashville

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, today announced a $12,000 donation to Operation Stand Down Tennessee (OSDTN) to support its veteran workforce initiatives in the greater Nashville area.

As the only VA-approved veteran service center in the state of Tennessee, OSDTN provides vital transitional services which address homelessness, financial insecurity, hunger, unemployment and underemployment among veterans.

"Operation Stand Down Tennessee's forward-thinking and holistic approach to connecting with and supporting veterans made it easy for us to direct resources their way to further their mission," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "Support for OSDTN demonstrates how the Metropolitan Government's decision to work with us translates into tangible support for veterans in their community."

The donation was made possible by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County's decision to choose American Veterans Group as a co-manager on a recent bond issue. American Veterans Group was appointed as a co-manager on the Metropolitan Government's $609,595,000 water and sewer revenue refunding bonds. The issues were classified as green bonds, indicating that the financing supports projects for specific climate or environmental sustainability purposes.

"Working with American Veteran's Group resulted in an outstanding outcome for our community," said Michell Bosch, treasurer for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. "Not only were we able to save money for taxpayers through low rates, our decision to engage American Veterans Group resulted in direct support for Tennessee veterans. Our thanks to American Veterans Group for their generous gift to Operation Stand Down."

Andrea Blackman, Metropolitan Government's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, added, "We strive to further our diversity, equity and inclusion objectives by working with a veteran-owned supplier like American Veterans Group. An added bonus is their social-impact mission to support veterans in local communities like ours where they do business. The diverse, and often at-risk community of veterans in Nashville and Davidson County will directly benefit from American Veterans Group's vision and generosity."

American Veterans Group, a public benefit corporation, is a growing investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its profits to support veterans causes.

Penny Anderson, chief development and external affairs officer for Operation Stand Down TN, said, "Our team and community of supporters are dedicated to helping provide for and connect veterans and their families with comprehensive transition resources for their professional transition. The contribution made by American Veterans Group will provide support for 24 Nashville veterans receiving assistance through our Workforce Initiatives."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25 percent of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only Public Benefit Corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Operation Stand Down of Tennessee provides and connects Veterans and their families with comprehensive resources focused on transition, employment, housing, benefits, peer engagement, volunteerism and connection to the community.

Media Contacts:

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109

mark@boldsquare.com

For Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Penny Anderson

(615) 248-1981, Ext. 106

penny.anderson@osdtn.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Veterans Group