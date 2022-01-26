Arcline Investment Management Creates Standard Elevator, Leading Elevator Components and Solutions Platform, Through Acquisitions of Five Critical Suppliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the creation of Standard Elevator ("Standard"), a leading elevator components and solutions platform formed by the acquisitions of five critical suppliers to the largest elevator servicers and installers in the United States and Canada: Standard Elevator Systems, LLC ("SES"); EMI Porta, LLC ("EMI"); ZZIPCO, LLC ("ZZIPCO"); Texacone, LLC ("Texacone"); and Elevator Equipment Company, LLC ("EECO"). Jimmy He, the founder of SES, will remain a significant minority shareholder in the combined business.

The combination of SES, EMI, ZZIPCO, Texacone, and EECO lays the foundation for Standard to become a vertically integrated one-stop shop for elevator parts, components, and software.

Arcline commented, "SES, EMI, ZZIPCO, Texacone, and EECO all have excellent reputations, strong management teams, and leading product portfolios of engineered components for critical elevator infrastructure. The businesses maintain strong market positioning, innovative hardware and software solutions, and growth-oriented cultures, which fit well within the Arcline portfolio. We have extensive industry expertise, and we are excited to partner with Jimmy He to execute on our shared strategic plan for organic and inorganic growth."

Jimmy He, founder and owner of SES, said, "SES is thrilled to have Arcline's resources and industry expertise behind us for our next chapter of growth. Throughout the process I was impressed by Arcline's depth of industry knowledge, speed of execution, and how easy they were to work with. Through this exciting combination, Standard is poised to become a truly integrated, automated, and field-driven one-stop-shop supplier for all elevator contractors in North America. Our goal is to be the go-to supplier of elevator mechanics and partnering with Arcline provides an opportunity to realize this vision."

William Blair served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

About Standard Elevator Systems, LLC

Standard Elevator Systems, LLC is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a technology-driven elevator machine solution provider whose innovative offerings include elevator field technology, new elevator system designs, customized modernization solutions, and integrated elevator components and sub-systems. SES uses some of the latest technologies in automation, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and composite materials in the applications of its solutions for both multi-national and independent elevator servicers.

About EMI Porta, LLC

EMI Porta, LLC is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial low-rise elevator components and real-time monitoring software for building mobility equipment. EMI's product categories include residential controllers, gates, and door equipment. Through its LiftNet® brand, EMI also provides a line of proprietary monitoring products and software solutions, which deliver integrated monitoring for facility operators.

About ZZIPCO, LLC

ZZIPCO, LLC is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and is a leading supplier and distributor of standard and custom-made elevator components, and engineering services specializing in safety devices. The company's products are used predominately for modernizations and aftermarket elevator repair.

About Texacone, LLC

Texacone, LLC is headquartered in Mesquite, Texas, and is a leading manufacturer of mission-critical reinforced elastomeric and urethane-molded seals for hydraulic elevator jacks. The company was founded in 1932 and is a key aftermarket supplier for elevator servicers performing repairs and modernizations.

About Elevator Equipment Company, LLC

Elevator Equipment Company, LLC is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional world-class manufacturing facility located in Richmond, Indiana. The company was founded in 1946 and is a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and residential hydraulic elevator parts, components, and subsystems, and can also provide full hydraulic elevator packages.

Contact Information:

contact@arcline.com

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355–4449

View original content:

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management