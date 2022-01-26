AuditSoft Announces Strategic Partnership with VPPPA

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AuditSoft is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA) in the United States. As a result of this collaborative partnership, AuditSoft developed and launched VPP Online (vpponline.co), a software application that provides participating organization with a cloud-based platform for completing and submitting OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) required Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) Annual Self-Evaluation (ASE) online.

The partnership started in early 2021 and incorporated cross functional feedback from a wide range of stakeholders and potential users, including VPP OSHA Regional managers and VPP State managers. "The resulting product is a true culmination of the combined efforts of an involved industry group committed to health and safety and continuous improvement" said TJ Snyman, the COO of AuditSoft. "AuditSoft is immensely proud to be part of this process and to partner with the VPPPA in launching this innovative application that truly transforms the way VPPPA members complete their OSHA VPP Annual Self Evaluation (ASE)." He continued to say that "VPP Online automates many tasks and is the first corporate solution, spanning all regions and states. By standardizing and automating administratively tasks users can focus more time on value adding tasks and collaborating with their peers in real-time in sharing and increasing such value."

"This partnership is very exciting for both organizations," said Terry Schulte, VPPPA Chairman of the Board. "The VPP Online platform expands the capabilities of collaboration and will help make the experience of submitting annual self-evaluations much more seamless, saving VPP Managers and their teams hours of time compiling these reports."

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft software is focused on making cutting-edge tools that drive OHS compliance efficiency, quality, and scalability across the organization and down to the supply chain. As an organization, we focus on bringing compliance and auditing from the paper age into the digital age and enabling our customers to mitigate risk in all its forms. For more information, visit www.auditsoft.co

About VPPPA

The Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA) was born from a passion for safety and a dedication to the VPP Participants. VPPPA provides occupational safety, health and environmental leaders with networking and educational opportunities, up-to-the-minute legislative information, industry advancements, preferred vendors and consultants dedicated to VPP and safety and health management systems, mentoring resources, professional development, and volunteer opportunities. Learn more at www.vpppa.org

