Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Opens New Inpatient Hospital in King of Prussia, PA -- The Middleman Family Pavilion, including 24/7 Emergency Department, will give more families easier access to CHOP's best-in-class pediatric specialists -

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) opened the doors to its second inpatient hospital, located in King of Prussia, PA, marking a historic day for the 166-year-old pediatric leader. The Middleman Family Pavilion at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, King of Prussia was built with families in mind, providing convenient access to CHOP's unparalleled care and resources for even more children across our expanded region in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia opened the doors to the Middleman Family Pavilion, its second inpatient hospital, located in King of Prussia, PA. (PRNewswire)

"Since our founding in 1855, a key component of CHOP's mission has been ensuring that our patients have access to high-quality, convenient care," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "And now, with the opening of our second inpatient hospital, the Middleman Family Pavilion, we aim to provide families in the region with a full range of best-in-class pediatric services, in a comfortable and convenient setting, close to home."

The over 250,000-square-foot inpatient hospital, which is located on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and connected to CHOP's existing Specialty and Urgent Care Centers, includes:

52 spacious private inpatient rooms, consisting of a 36-bed medical surgical unit and a16-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU)

Care for a broad range of pediatric specialties, including orthopaedics, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT)

An operating room suite consisting of up to four operating rooms, specializing in elective services requiring overnight stays

Comprehensive radiology services

One of the highlights of the Middleman Pavilion is the Madlyn K. Abramson Emergency Department, the first dedicated 24/7 pediatric emergency department in the King of Prussia area. The Emergency Department will include 20 beds equipped with the latest technology and most advanced diagnostic equipment. In addition to high-level emergency medical care, patient families will have access to vital, pediatric-specific support services, including child life specialists, pediatric behavioral health providers, and advanced telemedicine consultation.

"When we started planning for a new hospital in 2017, we had several goals in mind," said Jan Boswinkel, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Middleman Family Pavilion. "We wanted to make it easier for families to access our world-class care close to home, provide much-needed space to accommodate the growing number of patients who would need CHOP's care in the future, and create a space – and build a team – that was very much a part of the King of Prussia community. We are excited for the bright future ahead."

Multiple care teams at the Middleman Pavilion will also work at CHOP's Philadelphia Campus, with many doctors and nurses splitting their time between both campuses. Located at the intersection of several major highways – and with plenty of free parking just outside the hospital's main entrance – the Middleman Pavilion is easily accessible to a number of communities throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and beyond.

Many philanthropic supporters have contributed to help fund this historic CHOP milestone. Together, donors have contributed $65 million toward CHOP's $75 million fundraising goal for the Middleman Pavilion. To learn more about how you can join them by making your gift, visit www.chop.edu/kophospital.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

