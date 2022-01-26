Sencorp Systems Hires Matt Kortuem as Executive Account Manager <span class="legendSpanClass">Sencorp hires Matt Kortuem as Thermoforming Executive Account Manager. Kortuem will lead Sencorp's expansion in the thermoforming machine market.</span>

HYANNIS, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencorp, a leading manufacturer of thermoforming machines, announced today that Matt Kortuem has joined the company as an Executive Account Manager. Kortuem will lead sales for the thermoforming group, across all industries.

Sencorp Thermoforming Logo (PRNewswire)

"Kortuem's extensive background in the thermoforming industry makes him a perfect fit for this role and we are thrilled he is joining our team. While focusing on increasing Sencorp's market share, Kortuem will also work towards creating customer-centric solutions," says Scott Boyson, SencorpWhite Marketing Director.

Kortuem has been in the thermoforming industry for over 25 years. Through this experience, he has gained ample knowledge of machine set-up, tool design, product design, process engineering, design management, production management and sales.

"Kortuem's technical experience in the thermoforming industry will add immediate value to both new and existing customers as he takes them through the machine design and manufacturing process. We are excited to have him as a part of our Sencorp sales team," says Corey E. Calla, SencorpWhite CEO.

"I am truly excited about joining Sencorp," Kortuem said. "My goal at Sencorp is to listen and understand our customer's perspectives and goals. I'm passionate about the customer experience and am looking forward to representing a great product line."

About Sencorp:

Sencorp is a leading Thermoforming machine manufacturer located in Massachusetts. Sencorp Thermoformers are used for manufacturing blister packs, clamshells, trays, and disposable containers. They are engineered to reliably produce high volume, quality parts from most major polymers. Sencorp machines are used for many markets including consumer, medical, pharmaceutical, food, and automotive.

About SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail communications@sencorpwhite.com.

Scott Boyson

Marketing Director

(508) 771-9400

communications@sencorpwhite.com

Matt Kortuem, Sencorp Executive Account Manager (PRNewswire)

