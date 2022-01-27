Tinuiti Announces C-Suite Elevations, Unveils Reimagined Executive “E-Team” To Lead Rapid Growth

Sweep of Promotions Creates One of Most Diverse Leadership Teams in Industry with New Leadership Model To Meet Needs of its People and Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon—today announced internal elevations to its executive ranks and the progressive restructuring of its C-Suite, or "E-Team", formally known as its "Executive Team." The additions of Chief Client Officer, Chief Solutions Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, add diversity and representation, while effectively establishing a go-to-market team in response to the firm's accelerated business growth. In its new composition, the team will be better positioned to engage, deliver, and elevate client experience and performance to provide connected services to clients.

The E-Team is now comprised of 67% of diverse leaders, making the firm's executive team one of the most representative leadership teams of all the leading performance marketing companies. Overall, of Tinuiti's entire employee base of 1000+ people, 68 percent identify as women and 32 percent as male, so the next generation of up-and-coming leaders is well-positioned to further diversify the company's leadership.

Diana DiGuido joins the E-Team as she elevates to Chief Client Officer from EVP, Client Strategy. A 15-year industry & performance marketing veteran who has been with Tinuiti since 2019, DiGuido will continue to steer the client strategy team and our key clients as well as the firm's growing Strategic Planning offering and newly formed client growth team. Over the past two years, Diana more than doubled her team and averaged a 30% increase in revenue for key clients. She played a pivotal role in the expansion of client partnerships including Ancestry.com, e.l.f. Beauty, and Yahoo! DiGuido has transformed the way Tinuiti services and strategizes for emerging and established brands, playing a pivotal role winning and expanding client relationships. DiGuido has also developed and executed Tinuiti cultural initiatives including the award winning "Tinuiti Recharge" - a week-long, all-employee, paid time off, company-mandated holiday.

Obele Brown-West joins the E-Team as she elevates to Chief Solutions Officer after spending nearly two years as EVP of Media, expanding her role to take on leadership of delivering Tinuiti's client-facing solutions, including all Media, Creative, Analytics and Retail Media. Managing a team of nearly 700 cross-functional experts, Brown-West will oversee Tinuiti's $3B in media spend under management and our key partnerships with Google, Meta, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, and many more. During her tenure, Brown-West has reimagined how Tinuiti goes to market through the creation of new service line offerings to drive client performance across media platforms, first-ever partner accreditations, integrated teaming structures and the creation of an apprenticeship program to fuel the growth of Tinuiti's talent base. She has pushed forward Tinuiti's Go-To-Market strategy on behalf of its clients, elevated Tinuiti's thought-leadership as a go-to thought leader in the media, appeared on leading industry stages, and the dedicated lead co-host for Tinuiti's provocative "Off Mute" podcast alongside CEO Morrison. Brown-West has been honored by PRWeek and PRovoke with Innovation 50, 40 Under 40 and Innovator 25 respectively.

Jesse Eisenberg, one of Tinuiti's first five employees and 14-year Tinuiti veteran, was elevated to Chief Commercial Officer from Chief Growth Officer. He will connect the leadership of Marketing, Sales, Client Strategy and Client Experience - all together forming Tinuiti's new Commercial Team - to facilitate an integrated experience for prospects and clients. Under Eisenberg's leadership, Tinuiti had its largest growth year ever, bringing on influential brands such as Noom, ThirdLove, and Wish.com, while expanding relationships with Audible, Authentic Brands Group, NFL and Wrangler. During his tenure at Tinuiti, Eisenberg successfully led all firm growth to date across multiple roles including SVP of Business Development, VP of Client Services, Director of Paid Search, and Manager of Client Strategy. Eisenberg also held the title of Adjunct Instructor at New York University School of Continued & Professional Studies teaching Strategic Search Engine Marketing.

Jesse will continue to play an integral part of the E-Team led by CEO Zach Morrison alongside, Chief Strategy Officer Nii Ahene, Chief Marketing Officer Dalton Dorné, Chief Solutions Officer Obele Brown-West, Chief Client Officer Diana DiGuido, Chief of Staff Aron Katz, Bliss Point CEO Sean Odlum, and the recently announced appointments of Chief People Officer Jeff Batuhan and Chief Financial Officer Lori Varlas.

"Diana, Obele, and Jesse are incredibly well-respected leaders by all Tinuitians, our partners, and our clients, who together, have played a vital role in scripting our long story of success and accelerating growth. We're reimagining Tinuiti's Executive Team with the strong foundation of leadership that already exists within Tinuiti and I'm proud we look within to help lead us forward. This reimagined new E-Team structure will directly benefit our most important stakeholders – our people and our clients – to address, innovate and provide greater connectivity." – Zach Morrison, CEO, Tinuiti

Growth Momentum Headed into 2022

Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, growing seven times in size since 2017. The firm has consistently been on the forefront of emerging spaces years ahead of the competition—whether the Amazon and Retail Media space, a respected industry thought leader on data privacy, or breaking out ahead on streaming advertising.

In late 2020, Tinuiti partnered with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm, and announced an all-star board of directors including Kevin Mayer, formerly of Disney and TikTok, Anneka Gupta, former President of LiveRamp, and George Gallate, former Global Chairman and CEO of Havas Digital.

In 2021, Tinuiti completed two major acquisitions: Amazon-specialist agency, Ortega Group, creating the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and Bliss Point Media , a leader of digital streaming that expanded Tinuiti's full-service capabilities in streaming and linear TV and made it the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in America.

In 2021, Tinuiti launched its first-ever brand campaign, called "Rethink. Performance." The provocative omnichannel approach challenged CMOs to shift their perspectives around some of the industry's most hot-button issues, from data privacy to navigating the walled gardens.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

