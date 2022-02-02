Alkami Helps Clients Drive Engagement Through New Marketing Service

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, has announced the launch of Alkami Activate, a new marketing service that helps financial institutions (FIs) engage digital banking users through end-user awareness and explainer videos, targeted propensity lists, and competitive benchmarking.

Alkami Activate is a new marketing service that supports regional banks and credit unions in maximizing digital banking engagement and includes:

A comprehensive library of end-user videos, aligned to the FI's brand identity, to drive adoption of the latest digital banking features, such as cryptocurrency, financial wellness, and security.

Propensity list targeting, based on examining the user's digital banking footprint, to make personalized recommendations more effective and drive cross-selling campaigns.

A series of benchmarking capabilities to help FIs better understand their performance across multiple dimensions, including campaign effectiveness and user experience (UX) competitiveness.

"Digital banking is a rapidly evolving space, and financial institutions need and deserve marketing capabilities to help drive consumption on what is increasingly the primary interface to their users—the digital banking platform. Alkami Activate aligns broader FI objectives with proven marketing strategies to support growth and customer experience outcomes," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer at Alkami.

"Smart Financial is dedicated to providing superior service to our members. With Alkami Activate, we are able to educate members about essential digital banking features that elevate their experience and drive greater product penetration," said Corbin Wilson, chief marketing officer at Smart Financial Credit Union.

"STAR Bank is committed to providing personalized, innovative banking solutions to support businesses and individuals on their financial journey. Alkami Activate offers us effective instructional videos aligned to our brand identity, as well as highly targeted lists to make our recommendations more relevant and helpful to our customers," said Melissa Schenkel, vice president, director of marketing and communication at STAR Financial Bank.

"Sun recognizes that a financial journey is one that lasts a lifetime, which is why we dedicate our credit union to improving the quality of life for each member through a personal and professional service relationship," said Dave Wilde, vice president of marketing and business development at Sun Federal Credit Union. "With Alkami Activate, we have increased engagement with our members through our highly efficient and personalized digital banking channel."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 280 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies. To learn more about Alkami or to request a demo, visit alkami.com.

About Smart Financial

Smart Financial Credit Union has focused on people, not profits, since 1934. With 13 locations in Greater Houston, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is owned and operated by its members. Smart Financial provides a full range of financial services to more than 70,000 members. For more information, visit www.smartcu.org or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About STAR Financial Group, Inc.

STAR Financial Group, Inc. headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana is the holding company of STAR Financial Bank. STAR is committed to delivering quality financial expertise and distinctive banking solutions to exceed customer expectations. In addition, STAR Private Advisory offers private banking, investment and fiduciary services. STAR Financial Group has grown to $3 billion in assets with locations across central and northeast Indiana. For more information, visit www.starfinancial.com.

About Sun Federal Credit Union

Sun Federal Credit Union is a $650 million credit union serving more than 36,000 members since 1950. SFCU has 11 offices in Ohio and Pennsylvania. In the spirit of "People Caring About People" the mission of Sun Federal is to improve the quality of life for each member through a personal and professional service relationship that results in members for a lifetime. Federally Insured by NCUA, privately insured by ESI and is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit www.sunfederalcu.org.

