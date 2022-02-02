Business Attraction and Retention (BAR) tools that allow Lauderhill Businesses to Start-Up and grow are more easily accessible.

The City of Lauderhill Will "Raise the BAR" for its Business Community. Vice Mayor Melissa P. Dunn Bundles Assets to Attract and Retain Business in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauderhill cares about its business community. The majority-minority city with a large immigrant population, is well known for developing successful small businesses. In April 2021, Verizon named Lauderhill one of the Top 10 Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business in the US.

Raising the BAR - a City of Lauderhill initiative committed to helping businesses start and grow. #LauderhillBAR #GrowLauderhillBusiness (PRNewswire)

Lauderhill's Economic Development Division and CRA have ten programs where companies can apply for loans, grants, and other concessions for owning and growing a business in the city. The Raising the BAR initiative provides new access to much needed capital and contracts.

At the Thursday, February 10th 9AM Media Launch, the City of Lauderhill will launch its Raising the BAR portal at Lauderhill-fl.gov/bar. Immediately following, is a Procurement Fair that allows businesses to register as vendors, learn how to do business, and ascertain what types of contracts and opportunities are available with the city. We welcome business owners outside of Lauderhill to consider Lauderhill as a future home for your expanding business as well.

The following programs are included in the Raising the BAR initiative:

*Starting a Business *Lauderhill Shines *Business Concierge *Entrepreneurship Center

*Micro Grant Loans *Small Business Enterprise (SBE) *Target Market *Commercial Façade Grant

*Business Rescue Plan ARPA *Commercial Redevelopment Incentive Program

The Vice Mayor explained, "As a small business owner who specializes in marketing and former Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce President, I have first-hand knowledge of what kind of assistance businesses need in order to scale. I quickly learned what offerings were beneficial to City stakeholders. Raising the BAR offers the 1 thing I wish I had when I started my business – access to opportunities. This includes capital, mentoring, education even accessibility to government contracts. Raising the BAR is a game changer for businesses."

NOW is the BEST time to do business in the City of Lauderhill! Catapult your business to the next level. Join us for the Raising the BAR Media Launch and Procurement Fair on Thursday, February 10th, at 9AM at City Hall (5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.).

For event information, please call 954-777-2041 or email Ebonee Brooks.

