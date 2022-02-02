Robert Half Named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies" List for 25th Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to the FORTUNE "World's Most Admired Companies®" list and is the only staffing firm included for 2022. Robert Half is one of very few companies selected as a "Most Admired Company" for 25 consecutive years — and is the only in its industry to achieve this distinction.

FORTUNE's annual "World's Most Admired Companies" list is compiled through a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts who rated organizations in their own industry on nine criteria — from investment value to social responsibility — to determine the best-regarded companies. Those considered include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more.

"To be recognized as a 'Most Admired Company' for a quarter of a century is an incredible honor and an achievement to celebrate," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Receiving this recognition for 25 straight years, and to be the only company in our industry to ever do so, is extremely rewarding. It validates our purpose, our culture, our business model and, most importantly, our people."

Robert Half, including its consulting subsidiary Protiviti, was recently designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ EqualityTM by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Read more about Robert Half's corporate responsibility commitments.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

