BURST Oral Care launches the first kids CoComelon sonic toothbrush BURST collaborates with the world's leading children's franchise to bring about the most exciting thing in kids oral health: CoComelon x BURSTkids plus exclusive CoComelon video content

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BURST Oral Care once again has little smiles everywhere excited to brush. They've teamed up with global hit CoComelon – the number one kids show on both YouTube and Netflix – to release an official, limited-edition BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush with designs that feature the star of the show: JJ himself!

Like all BURST products, this thoughtfully developed and carefully curated brush has been designed with and tested by thousands of BURST Ambassador Dental Professionals, with BURST Co-founder and CEO Hamish Khayat at the helm. This first-of-its-kind sonic toothbrush in vibrant green or energetic pink boasts a unique JJ design, easy-grip silicone handle, and two brushing modes. With a pediatric-sized brush head that's a perfect fit for developing mouths, 31,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and a built-in two minute timer, getting squeaky clean has never been easier.

Able to handle a toothy grin through a full set of chompers, the BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush cares for smiles through every stage of childhood. An added brushing perk? This CoComelon-branded kids sonic toothbrush includes access to never-before-seen CoComelon video content that will live on BURST channels. Together with JJ and friends, kids ages 2+ can build healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

"We wanted to take our expansion into the children's category one step further and knew CoComelon was the perfect franchise to partner with. Being a new mother, I understand the importance of healthy habits and mirroring positive behavior for my son. Here at BURST, we believe that you're never too young to learn good oral care behaviors. Thanks to this collaboration, it's not only easier to get kids to brush but excited to brush," says BURST Co-founder and President Brittany Stewart.

And this excitement starts right from the get-go. The CoComelon x BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush comes in an engaging advent-style package that includes a special QR code for parents to access bespoke CoComelon video content.

"We are excited to launch these limited-edition sonic toothbrushes with BURST Oral Care. The goal here was to encourage better brushing habits, and what better way to do that than by singing and brushing along with their friends, JJ, TomTom, YoYo, and Cody? Our mission with CoComelon is to celebrate the little big moments in a young child's life and, as any parent can tell you, brushing time is one of those pivotal moments," says Dan'l Hewitt, Head of Global Partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment.

The CoComelon x BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrush is on sale for $39.99 and available at burstoralcare.com and amazon.com .

About BURST Oral Care

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing eCommerce companies in the U.S. A trailblazing subscription service, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of BURST Ambassador Dental Professionals. Together with these professionals, they continue to produce best-in-class products that provide for total oral health – and have fun while doing it!

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

Moonbug is a kids' programming powerhouse with shows on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

