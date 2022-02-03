Quicklly Introduces Quicklly Pass Nationwide Membership Program For Free Delivery, Exclusive Deals

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly, the nation's most comprehensive marketplace for South Asian groceries, Indian prepared food delivery, Indian meal kits, and more, is kicking off the new year with fresh offerings to help customers get the most out of their marketplace experience. Their latest launch, called Quicklly Pass , allows members to unlock rewards, savings, and special offers all year long. With more than 200 brands and products available on Quicklly.com, this monthly subscription plan gives customers ultimate access to the most premium benefits, discounts, and member perks, including:

Free Delivery - Nationwide free delivery on all orders

Pick up Benefits: Extra 10% off on all pickup orders

Exclusive Coupons - Get coupons with amazing offers

Cancel Anytime - Cancel your subscription at any point

"From the beginning, our focus has been to stay ahead of others in the space by providing the most comprehensive and most customer-centric services. Today's launch of Quicklly Pass is the latest step in Quicklly's unrelenting pursuit of new offerings to help improve and simplify our customers' lives," said co-founder Keval Raj. "For the first time ever, members can experience delightful shopper rewards, exclusive coupons, and customized recommendations without giving a second thought to delivery fees.

Quicklly Pass is available in both Standard and Platinum Plans and includes a curated dashboard of deals and coupons, ranging between $50-$100 per month. While the Standard Plan provides ample benefits like discounts, coupons, and free delivery, the Platinum Plan goes a step further by helping customers unlock our most premium marketplace experience. Additional benefits of the platinum plan include no packaging fee, no minimum order, and an extra 5% Platinum discount throughout the site.

"Our desire is to create a win-win for both our members and the brands and stores that sell through our marketplace," said Raj. "With our growing suite of customer benefits, we're removing the traditional barriers and helping to reduce customer hesitation around trying new products or restaurants."

Quicklly's customers within the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide can choose from a variety of offerings -- from meal kits and grocery delivery to restaurant and tiffin delivery . Quicklly.com allows customers to from different stores, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment, all through the simple-to-use order page. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com .

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

