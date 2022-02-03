UBC Partners with Seqster to Advance Patient-Centric Clinical Trials UBC enters into partnership with Seqster for a best-in-class patient engagement platform to provide real-time, real-world connectivity

SAN DIEGO and BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a late-stage research and patient support services organization has partnered with Seqster PDM, Inc. (" Seqster "), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, to provide nationwide health record interoperability with patient engagement. UBC will utilize the technology to enable clinical and observational research to transition from traditional site-based studies to decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Seqster's turnkey white label solution facilitates the rapid move to a fully decentralized approach with automated data acquisition and abstraction.

UBC and Seqster logos (PRNewswire)

"UBC is a leader and innovator in the Pharma Services world and we are delighted to become their partner in designing modernized decentralized and hybrid study models," says Ardy Arianpour, CEO of Seqster. "This partnership enables participants, researchers, and pharma the flexibility to conduct clinical trials and observational studies beyond the traditional site-based setting to a fully decentralized or hybrid design while adding a critical patient engagement layer to every study. In addition, the Seqster platform will facilitate patient recruitment, which is the number one reason most clinical trials fail."

Traditional site-based clinical studies rely on manual data capture methods and in-person attendance of study participants. The pandemic has exacerbated the already costly and time-consuming patient recruitment and data capture components required to successfully conduct and complete clinical trials and observational studies. With the Seqster technology, UBC can combine nationwide real-time data interoperability plus patient engagement into a single platform and run faster, less expensive, and more effective studies.

"Seqster's platform allows us to fundamentally modernize study designs by capitalizing on patient mediated medical record release, thus enabling the acquisition of consolidated longitudinal health care records without the reliance on manual site-based data entry. This capability significantly enhances UBC's ability to aggregate and deliver high-quality data for evidence generation" said Aaron Berger, Executive Director, RWE of UBC. "The ability to integrate real-time, real-world data into any study is a game-changer for our clients."

The companies did not disclose further financial or deal information at this time.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market which provides integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit https://ubc.com/.

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise SaaS platforms aggregate disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United BioSource LLC; Seqster PDM, Inc.