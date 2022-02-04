Blocked From Mainstream Crowdfunding, Canadian Trucker Convoy Launches Replacement Fundraising Campaign Canadian Truckers lose access to $10 Million in Funding for Food, Fuel, and Heat

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the national Canadian grassroots movement of truckers announced a new crowdsourcing campaign through the social media platform CloutHub to counter a recent block on their main fundraising page that collected over $10 million in donations.

"There is no more important movement for freedom across the American continent right now than the Freedom Convoy 2022," said Jeff Brain, the founder of an all-in-one free speech social media platform CloutHub. "We are proud to support the Canadian truckers and will help support the other trucker movements popping up around the world to fight against unlawful mandates. CloutHub is where the world connects and organizes to take on the issues they care about, including defending liberty and freedom."

Freedom Convoy 2022 has collaborated with social media platform CloutHub to organize their supporters and raise donations to replace the frozen funds. Crowdfunding for the truckers is available at freedomconvoy2022.org.

These funds are meant to provide the truckers, who are protesting in temperatures as low as -25° F, with food and fuel. Without fuel, the truckers will have no heat – which creates a serious humanitarian problem for those who are peacefully protesting the government vaccine mandates.

In addition to the ongoing effort to suppress the protest, Big Tech social media has been removing groups and censoring content supporting the grassroots movement.

CloutHub is an all-in-one platform that gives ordinary people the power to effectively connect, organize and address the issues they care about on a local, state, and national level. CloutHub's groundbreaking technology allows members to take action on the most pressing issues impacting their lives, communities, and country without fear of censorship.

