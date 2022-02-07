Attributes achievements to the growth of partner firms and the ability to help advisors deliver personalized service to more than 40,000 families

Carson Group Tops $20 Billion in Assets Attributes achievements to the growth of partner firms and the ability to help advisors deliver personalized service to more than 40,000 families

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, begins the new year by hitting a major milestone as it surpasses $20 billion in assets under management.

This achievement follows several other key growth milestones for Carson over the last year.

Carson Partners has grown to 120 firms within its ecosystem and now collectively serves more than 40,000 families across the U.S. (Up from five years ago when the firm had 50 partners and served around 15,000 families).

Carson now has 300 stakeholders who support the firm's client, coaching and partnership offerings; nearly 50 joined in 2021 alone.

In June 2021 , the company celebrated the grand opening of its 200,000-square-foot, Omaha -based headquarters which will serve as a hub for the next generation of talent and ongoing advisor training.

"These milestones mean more to us than just growth; they speak to the expanded impact we have on tens of thousands of people around the country," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO, Carson Group. "Our partners and our stakeholders share our commitment to making this impact and believe in our goal of always doing what's in the client's best interest."

The firm is poised to continue its dynamic growth trajectory through 2022 and beyond, fueled in part by the strategic investment made by Bain Capital last summer. That funding will support Carson Group's vision of building a best-in-class advisor offering for its partners, accelerate organic growth, technology development and expansion through M&A.

"We want to continue to attract advisors that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves," said Carson. "In just a few years, the independent space will look so much different than it does today. At Carson, this all points to becoming a single source of truth for our clients – and leveraging technology to deliver a frictionless client experience. If we can do this, our impact will be exponential."

For more information on Carson Group, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

