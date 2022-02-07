FIRST OUTPAITENT JOINT REPLACEMENT PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN QUEENS WITH SUCCESSFUL KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY

GLENDALE, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMU Health, a multi-specialty outpatient medical facility in the Glendale section of Queens, celebrated its first total knee replacement surgery in an outpatient setting on January 26,2022. The surgery was performed at EMU Health's ambulatory surgery center by Dr. Ivan Madrid, a leading orthopedic surgeon who specializes in joint replacement surgery.

"I'm proud to be part of a new and innovative program that will help provide local patients with critical access to the highest level of medical care in a convenient location that's close to where they live and work," says Dr. Madrid, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone.

The new Outpatient Joint Replacement Program, a collaboration between EMU Health and NYU Langone Orthopedics, is the first program of its kind in Queens to provide specialized joint replacement surgery in an ambulatory care center. As part of this collaboration, Dr. Madrid sees patients at the EMU's Specialty Care Division.

"When I established EMU Health, it was imperative that I become an entrepreneur who worked to make a positive difference in the community," says Daniel Lowy, Founder and CEO of EMU Health. "There's no better place than home to drive impact, and my team and I are excited by the opportunities our new Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery Program provides, in collaboration with NYU Langone Orthopedics."

EMU Health is a five-year-old multi-specialty outpatient medical facility under article 28, consisting of an ambulatory surgery center (AAAHC accredited) and a specialty care center consisting of orthopedics, general surgery, women's health, interventional radiology & cardiology. Since its inception, the facility has striven to make world-class medicine locally available to Queens residents, and continually recruits top physicians from around New York City to bring their talents to the Queens community.

NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital is a world-renowned facility ranked among the top 10 in the country for orthopedics, rheumatology, and rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital received Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, an honor given to only 8 percent of hospitals. NYU Langone's doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals provide the highest-quality medical and surgical care for the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, rheumatic, and neurological conditions, as well as other related diseases and injuries.

