Hallmark Celebrates Love for All. All for Love. This Valentine's Day Hallmark greeting cards and gifts help you send a little love to lift all of the special people in your life

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --In a season dedicated to celebrating love, it's a special time to show appreciation for those who bring light, meaning and laughter into your life. Hallmark wants to help you share a little love for everyone in your heart because Valentine's Day is about love for all.

Hallmark offers something for everyone you love — and even those you just like a lot. (PRNewswire)

"Love is the great connector of humanity and sharing heartfelt cards and gifts can bring us together, no matter the geographic distance," said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's chief marketing officer. "Valentine's Day transcends romantic relationships, it includes celebrating friends who uplift, colleagues who inspire, and family members who make life worthwhile."

Hallmark offers something for everyone you love — and even those you just like a lot. With hundreds of choices, you'll find the perfect item that will help show your appreciation and devotion.

Greeting Cards

Valentine's Day is the second-largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the United States with approximately 145 million cards exchanged industry-wide. Hallmark has a card for everyone special on your list including:

Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake.

Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 14 , head to Video Greetings let you easily create a personalized video they can keep forever. With both physical cards and digital video greeting options, it's easier than ever to share love however you choose to send it. Create a custom greeting by uploading photos and videos and even invite others to join in. When you're done, Hallmark will instantly stitch it together in one video for the recipient to enjoy. Hallmark wants to help you share love with someone special this Valentine's Day., head to HallmarkVideoGreetingCards.com/LOVE to get a FREE Valentine's Day Digital Video Greeting Card.

Sign & Send allows you to select the perfect card, upload your handwriting, or choose from one of our font options, and Hallmark will print it inside the card and mail it for you.

Find the Perfect Way to Celebrate Love for All

Greetings cards are in the top five ways of acknowledging someone on Valentine's Day. Hallmark offers a variety of cards and gifts to share your heart and express your gratitude to those that matter most.

Visit hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

