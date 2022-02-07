OneOncology Names Dr. Davey Daniel as Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announced today that Davey Daniel, MD has been appointed Chief Medical Officer succeeding Lee Schwartzberg, MD. Schwartzberg served as the founding member of the platform's clinical office and will remain a senior advisor to the company.

Daniel, a graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine , did his Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Daniel is currently the Vice Chair of OneCouncil, the platform's all-physician advisory board for clinical and strategic initiatives. He leads medical education initiatives, including virtual tumor boards, a physicians' conference that OneOncology will hold in the fall of 2022 and other learning opportunities for physicians and fellows. Daniel has also been integral to launching OneCommunity, a digital oncology platform used to examine medical cases at practices across the partnership.

A lung cancer specialist who will continue treating patients at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, Dr. Daniel received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and did his Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. While at Duke, Daniel met his future wife Brooke Daniel, a breast cancer oncologist, who also practices at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga.

"Dr. Daniel is a servant leader in the truest sense," said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology's CEO. "Having trained at some of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions, his passion for advancing science, delivering the highest quality patient-centered care and commitment to improving clinical outcomes make him the perfect person to accelerate OneOncology's clinical network and fuel an expansion of clinical services. Dr. Daniel's practical approach to medicine will be well received by all the physicians on the OneOncology platform."

A founder of OneOncology, Dr. Schwartzberg's contributions are numerous. He established the company's clinical network, served as the first chair in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, built and launched OneR, the company's clinical research arm, and established OneOncology's precision medicine initiative. Dr. Schwartzberg will continue at OneOncology as a senior advisor.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

