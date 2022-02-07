Virbac enters pet nutrition with a unique food tailor-made for spayed & neutered cats and dogs

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, almost 90% of our pets are spayed or neutered. While there are numerous benefits to these procedures, we recognize that associated changes in metabolism can place our dogs and cats at a significantly increased risk for obesity. Yet, the majority of spayed and neutered pets continue eating the same diet post-procedure.

We are delighted to share that we have launched VETERINARY HPM® Spay & Neuter Diets in the U.S. market. Veterinary HPM Pet Nutrition is a unique nutritional line tailored to meet the needs of spayed and neutered pets throughout life.

"We've seen remarkable success with this product in European markets and believe in its ability to provide pet owners with the best resource for their pet's health," said François Fournier, CEO and President of Virbac North America. "We're thrilled to bring Veterinary HPM Pet Nutrition to the market in the United States, as it provides pet owners with a diet designed to meet the specific needs of their spayed or neutered dogs and cats."

Veterinary HPM Pet Nutrition is available in six formulas, which have been customized to meet specific nutritional needs by species, age, and size. We are especially proud of our new Junior Spay & Neuter Diets, which are growth diets for puppies and kittens that have been designed to support sufficient growth, while avoiding excess calories:

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Junior Cat Food.

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Adult Cat Food.

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Small & Toy Junior Dog Food.

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Small & Toy Adult Dog Food.

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Large and Medium Junior Dog Food.

Veterinary HPM Spay and Neuter Large & Medium Adult Dog Food.

This innovative line of dog and cat food will be distributed directly through veterinarians and Virbac's iVet.com e-commerce platform, which enables pet owners to purchase directly and have the products shipped to their homes.

Spaying and neutering can cause the basal metabolic rate to decrease by up to 30%, while appetite can increase up to 60%. It is common for an animal's energy needs to lessen, while feelings of hunger often increase, placing the animal at significant risk for obesity. This is a very real risk for our pets. Today, 56% of dogs and 60% of cats are currently overweight. The metabolic changes that occur post spay and neuter make it essential to adjust the animal's dietary regimen.

This launch is part of Virbac's long-term strategy to grow the company's position as a leader in animal nutrition. With Veterinary HPM Pet Nutrition, Virbac enters the $35 billion U.S. pet food market, which is estimated at $1.5 billion for veterinary clinics.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers, and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health.



