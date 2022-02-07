Yankee Candle Introduces a Simple, Sophisticated Candle Design with Launch of Studio Collection Unique Colored Glass Vessels Create Décor Statement in Any Home

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, announces the launch of its new Studio Collection – a curated lineup of favorite Yankee Candle® fragrances in simple and sophisticated glass vessels with a sleek, geometric design in trending hues. Yankee Candle® fragrance experts designed the Studio Collection with a focus on creating a welcoming ambiance to fit seamlessly into any home.

Yankee Candle Introduces a Simple, Sophisticated Candle Design with Launch of Studio Collection (PRNewswire)

"Fragrance is an essential element in a home, so we put a modern twist on our fan-favorite fragrances to enhance the vessel as a décor statement as well," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for the Yankee Candle Company, Inc. "At Yankee Candle®, we are always keeping an eye on design trends, and the Studio Collection offers consumers a new way to experience their favorite fragrances in a stylish and unique vessel that can create a space where everyday moments feel special."

Each sophisticated, colored glass candle in the Studio Collection has a glossy exterior and is made with natural fiber wicks and essential oils mixed into a premium soy-wax blend. The collection features 12 top-selling Yankee Candle® fragrances, two of which, Dried Lavender & Oak and Warm Luxe Cashmere, will be available exclusively at Target:

Beach Walk: Enjoy the refreshing fragrance of salt water and sea musk warmed with sunny notes of tangerine and orange blossom.

Coconut Beach : Enjoy a fragrance inspired by a taste of the tropics — warm coconut blended with pineapple and Tahitian vanilla.

Dried Lavender & Oak: Enjoy the fragrance of hand-tied bunches of lavender with the woodsy scents and spices of an outdoor farmers' market. Available exclusively at Target ® .

Fresh Cut Roses : An intoxicating English garden of fragrant heirloom roses.

Iced Berry Lemonade: Enjoy a refreshing fusion of strawberry, lemon, and tart grapefruit aromas, chilled and made for enjoying on the patio.

Lemon Lavender : Enjoy the clean and inviting fragrance of tangy lemon citrus and sweet lavender flowers.

Ocean Air : Enjoy the fragrance of fresh, invigorating ocean air carried in by white capped waves – clean, sunny notes mingled with jasmine, white amber, and sandalwood.

Pink Sands: Enjoy an exotic island escape with a beautiful mix of bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla fragrances.

Sage & Citrus: Enjoy a blend of earthy sage, luxurious talc, and lemon-lime fragrances that create a natural harmony.

Vanilla Crème Brûlée : Experience the aromas of a sweet indulgence – rich and creamy vanilla custard made more tempting with toasted praline and a hint of cinnamon.

Warm Luxe Cashmere: Enjoy the sensuous feel of soft cashmere in a scent that's both creamy and luxurious. Available exclusively at Target ® .

Wild Orchid: Escape to a tropical paradise where the fragrances of bright florals and lush palms mingle with sweet, ripe fruit in the warm sun.

Additional seasonal favorite fragrances like Balsam & Cedar, Pumpkin Banana Scone and Spiced Pumpkin will be available for the fall and holiday seasons.

The Studio Collection is available now for purchase at Target.com, Target retail locations, YankeeCandle.com and Yankee Candle® retail locations. Please reference your preferred retailer for pricing. To learn more about the Studio Collection and Yankee Candle® fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company ®

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, First Alert, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee Candle (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands