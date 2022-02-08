Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive to Acquire PELITAS

Gains industry-leading patient access and digital patient intake solutions to provide safe and convenient self-service options to providers and their patients

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, Inc. ("nThrive"), a healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PELITAS, a leading provider of healthcare patient access, digital patient intake, and front-end RCM software solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of PELITAS's integrated patient access and digital patient engagement solutions, awarded Best in KLAS for 2019, 2020 and 2022, will advance nThrive's position as a leading provider in front-end revenue cycle management.

PELITAS will boost nThrive's patient access offerings, delivering incremental value for both providers and patients:

Providers will have automated workflow capabilities for financially clearing patients pre-service or at check-in. PELITAS's Integrated Patient Access Solution ® (iPAS) integrates seamlessly with any EHR or PMS and eliminates redundancy, freeing staff to focus on more impactful work.

Patients will benefit from virtual check-in and payment capabilities. PELITAS's Virtual Intake Management® is a suite of digital, self-service tools that allows patients to complete registration documentation and submit payments virtually. This technology provides one of the most in-demand capabilities in healthcare, driven in part by worsening labor shortages, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and growing consumer preference for digital engagement with their providers.

"PELITAS's innovative patient access solutions complement the front-end of our portfolio by enhancing and automating workflows and enabling a digital patient experience, one of the most coveted solutions in healthcare today," said Hemant Goel, CEO of nThrive. "Both organizations are rooted in complementary missions and cultures of innovation to drive meaningful improvement to health and financial outcomes for healthcare providers, payers and patients. We look forward to integrating their solutions and colleagues into our growing company."

"We are thrilled to support nThrive in this strategic transaction that extends its leadership in revenue cycle management software and adds new capabilities to support digital patient intake and patient engagement solutions," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. "We are excited to continue executing on our buy-and-build thesis to scale our SaaS platform investment in nThrive and create a comprehensive end-to-end RCM provider technology, while adding value through our proprietary O.P.S. framework."

nThrive and PELITAS are each committed to helping customers achieve stronger financial outcomes. With a unified portfolio, their customers will benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end RCM platform, resulting in increased confidence and predictability in payment optimization.

This acquisition furthers nThrive's commitment to better serve the healthcare community by increasing revenue assurance and improving revenue staff efficiency while lessening administrative burden so that providers can focus on higher quality care and outcomes for patients.

"nThrive and PELITAS share a common vision of transforming the patient financial experience through best-of-breed technology solutions that integrate key touchpoints, eliminate inefficiencies and optimize outcomes," said Steven Huddleston, President & CEO of PELITAS. "Both organizations are relentlessly focused on delivering extraordinary value to customers while fostering business cultures that promote diversity and inclusion."

About nThrive

nThrive provides one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education software solutions to more than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

nThrive's end-to-end software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. For more information, please visit https://www.nthrive.com/.

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals, physician practices, and specialty groups improve patient experience, maximize revenue, and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS in 2019, 2020 and 2022, its Integrated Patient Access Solution® (iPAS®) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by improving the accuracy of registrations, increasing point-of-service payments, and reducing denials. Learn more at www.PELITAS.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

