College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Medical Schools of 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Medical Schools of 2022.

Medical school admission is competitive. Currently, there are 155 accredited medical schools in the U.S. that are seeing a record 62,443 students applying in 2021-22 (AAMC). All things considered, this is a great time for medical school applicants. Medical schools have broadened their program offerings and have expanded their diversity programs, resulting in record numbers of women and minority applicants.

College Consensus' list of the 50 Best Medical Schools of 2022 were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.

The Top 10 Best Medical Schools of 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

Duke University School of Medicine

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

NYU Grossman School of Medicine MD

Stanford University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Washington School of Medicine

Washington University School of Medicine

Yale University's School of Medicine

"With the proliferation of medical school rankings over the past several years, we thought it was a good time to apply our consensus methodology to the field so applicants could get a birds-eye-view of where each of the top medical schools stands across the board. We believe this ranking will serve as a great starting point for students researching the best medical schools," said College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder .

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

