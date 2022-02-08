Florida Poly sees 30% surge in applications for the second year in a row

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of freshmen applying to Florida Polytechnic University has leapt 30% ahead of the same point in 2021 while out-of-state applications are up 61%. The surge comes as many higher education institutions across the country continue to struggle with enrollment.

According to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate enrollment declined by more than a million students nationally from fall 2019 to fall 2021. At public four-year colleges, enrollment fell by 3.8%.

Florida Poly has consistently bucked this trend, admitting its largest incoming class in fall 2021.

"Our faculty are top notch, our STEM majors are hot, our facilities are state-of-the-art, and our affordability is in high demand," said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, vice provost for enrollment. "Provost Terry Parker has hired two renowned chairs and three of our faculty are internationally recognized as among the top scientists in the world. Students see Florida Poly as an institution of choice given our quality and value."

The flood of applications comes as the University continues to enjoy the spotlight as the number one ranked public college in the region by U.S. News and World Report and a top 30 public engineering college without a Ph.D.

The quality of students admitted to date for fall 2022 is the best in Florida Poly's history with an average SAT of 1360 and more than half in the top 10% of their high school class.

"I think top students want to explore the depths of their curiosity in small classes, and given the applied nature of our curriculum in the most relevant fields, Florida Poly is a very strong option," Corpus said. "I believe families have determined that this country's overwhelming student loan debt, now upward of $1.7 trillion, is ridiculous as quality public colleges provide better value."

Florida Poly is the state's most affordable public university. Incoming freshmen receive an average of $9,500 in need- and merit-based aid, not including student loans. About 88% of incoming students receive aid from the University and more than 60% of freshmen do not utilize student loans.

