Guidehouse Wins Best in KLAS® Award for Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting for 3rd Consecutive Year 12-Time Best in KLAS Award Winner Received Highest Healthcare Client Scores for Value, Loyalty, and Relationships

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has been ranked Best in KLAS® for Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting for the third consecutive year. Now a 12-time Best in KLAS award winner, Guidehouse has a track record of consistently achieving one of the highest average firm scores each year.

In its 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, industry-trusted research and insights firm KLAS ranked organizations and their solutions according to feedback from the healthcare professionals who use them.

"We are incredibly honored to once again receive this Best in KLAS designation and continue to achieve high rankings from our clients," said Guidehouse Partner and Health Segment Leader Alicia Harkness, who was named 2021 Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year by WashingtonExec. "It takes experienced, thoughtful, and collaborative work to outwit the complexities of the industry and make a positive impact on community health. As our team continues to grow, this recognition validates the remarkable results we consistently deliver to healthcare organizations."

KLAS's Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting category includes engagements that aid in the development of organic and acquisition-related growth strategies, as well as enhanced integration between providers and payers. Guidehouse achieved the highest healthcare client scores for its value, loyalty, and relationships.

According to a health system chief operating officer (COO) interviewed by KLAS, "Guidehouse is fantastic. They brought a deep bench to the table in terms of strategy. Their commitment to our partnership was quite commendable. We didn't have a typical consulting engagement because Guidehouse sent people who knew how to partner with us. Of course, that led us to a great strategy."

The Guidehouse Health team includes experts such as administrators, clinicians, and scientists from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who work together to solve the industry's most complex challenges.

"Guidehouse has been absolutely incredible. I could not have done my job as efficiently and effectively as I have without their help. They were very attentive to customer satisfaction, and that didn't stop them from telling us the truth about things we needed to hear that we weren't doing as well as we should have been. That helps us to be better, and we don't get that from every consultant group," stated another health system COO interviewed by KLAS.

In addition to serving hospitals, health systems, and other providers, Guidehouse's Health segment works with government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Recognized as the third-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare in 2021, Guidehouse is also the recipient of five NIH Director's Awards and several other accolades for its passionate commitment to helping clients deliver innovative services to their communities and customers. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare insights and solutions.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

