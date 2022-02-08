The Home Depot to Host Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Earnings Conference Call on February 22

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 22, at 9 a.m. ET. The Company will also provide initial guidance for Fiscal 2022 as well as a brief update on strategic initiatives. The Company expects the conference call to end no later than 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on February 22.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores in the U.S. from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot