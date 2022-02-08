Leviton Enhances Customer Support with Introduction of Innovative Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced significant enhancements to its technical support capabilities with the introduction of the Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant. With this state-of-the-art software tool, builders, contractors and homeowners can connect with Leviton Technical Service Representatives via video directly from their mobile device.

Transmit live video and images of technical issues from the field while consulting with a remote Leviton expert through the Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant. (PRNewswire)

Efficiency is key for Leviton customers seeking technical support. With the Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant, Leviton can help customers troubleshoot and resolve issues faster so that they can quickly get back to their jobs. The software allows technicians, installers or homeowners to transmit live video and images of technical issues from the field while consulting with a remote expert. Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant benefits builders and electricians by improving first-time resolution rates, cutting operational costs and reducing training time.

"Our new Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant tool offers our customers a unique, innovative and user-friendly customer service experience. With visual access to enhance troubleshooting and diagnoses, our technical service team is even better equipped to guide customers quickly and clearly through the process of resolving issues. This is particularly helpful with the installation, set-up and use of more technically advanced products," said Brian Avery, senior manager, technical services, Leviton.

The Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant operates as a simple visual connection between the remote Leviton Technical Service Representative and the customer. By visually observing the issue, the service representative is able to immediately understand the customer's problem and expedite a solution by walking the customer through the answer to their question. Once the job is successfully completed, the technical service representative can view the results and confirm that the issue has been resolved.

The Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant does not require users to download an app. When visual assistance is needed, customers are sent a text message or email to their smart device containing a secure link that will directly connect them to a member of the Leviton Technical Service team. For privacy and security, the link is a one-time use code which expires following the completion of the support session.

"In addition to our 24/7 online Support Center, mobile app and Live support options, the Salesforce Visual Remote Assistant offers unique visual support leading to a better customer experience for the builder, contractor and end-user community," said Greg Rhoades, director of marketing, smart and new technology products, Leviton. "This is particularly helpful in new home construction where newer, less familiar products may be installed and when new homeowners may have questions regarding the use and functionality of their new electrical devices."

Leviton customer support offers a wide range of resources including on-demand step-by-step installation and product programming videos, instruction sheets, knowledge base articles, FAQ's and more to provide customer assistance where and when it is needed. To learn more about Leviton support services, visit the new Product Support Center at leviton.com/support.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

