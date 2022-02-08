Nitches' Verification Technology Mobile App Enters Testing Phase Ahead of Schedule

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a designer and manufacturer of high-end clothing and accessories, today announced regression testing of the mobile app for its Owner Verification System (OVS™) has begun ahead of schedule. Testers will use different devices to comprehensively test the app, ensuring it achieves optimal performance and user satisfaction. The OVS mobile app is targeted for completion in March of this year.



Nitches developed the OVS and advanced mobile app to prove the authenticity of its exclusive clothing items from capsule collections developed with top celebrities and influencers. Athleisure collections with Nick Cooper, vocal coach from American Idol, and John Lewis, the BadAss Vegan, will soon be available for sale. The app operates on both iOS and Android devices.



"We believe our OVS mobile app is the first-of-its-kind in the fashion industry and an important step in preventing counterfeiting, a widespread issue in today's market," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "I am incredibly proud of our team that worked around the clock to develop and test the app ahead of schedule. They have also made significant progress on our web store, which will include memorable interfaces that give users a mind-blowing experience."



Nitches also designed application programming interfaces (APIs) for the web store, including product listings, order creation, user creation, one-time password (OTP) verification, non-fungible token (NFT) transfers and more. The company is collaborating with NFT artists to create integrated digital designs of its luxury streetwear items that can be transferred to buyers.

Nitches OVS features 10 easy steps to validate authenticity of products purchased and obtain NFTs for use in the metaverse. Nitches' sews a unique QR code into every item it manufactures. Buyers can download the OVS app on their mobile devices and scan these codes to register their products. After OTP passwords are verified via phone or email, buyers can claim perks, such as embedded NFTs, that can be digitally transferred to buyers' wallets through the OVS mobile app.

In the future, Nitches plans to license its OVS technology, making it available to other businesses that want to protect their merchandise from counterfeiting.

About Nitches Corporation



Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit nitchescorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

