PLUGGED IN, DIALED IN: 2023 KIA SPORTAGE PHEV EXPANDS THE BREADTH OF KIA ELECTRIFIED SUVS First Plug-In Hybrid Variant for the Sportage Lineup Debuts

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia unveiled the 2023 Sportage PHEV, the latest electrified model to join the lineup of award-winning SUVs. Building upon the foundation laid by the Sportage HEV, the turbocharged Sportage PHEV offers outstanding efficiency, with a 13.8-kWh battery and targeted all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles1.

"The first Sportage PHEV to be introduced in the U.S. demonstrates that Kia is listening to our consumers who are asking for electrified solutions and super-efficient powertrains, and Sportage delivers on that promise in a sophisticated, refined package," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia America and Kia North America. "As Kia continues to implement our Plan S strategy and push toward carbon neutrality, models like Sportage PHEV are paving the way."

As the longest running nameplate from the Kia brand, the Sportage underwent its most significant change to date as the fifth generation was unveiled in November 2021. Developed as part of Kia's new global brand transformation, "Movement that Inspires," the 2023 Sportage delivers more of everything for today's savvy, adventurous and eco-conscious consumers. Sportage PHEV augments the Kia subcompact SUV lineup with two design-focused X-Line trim levels that come standard with all-wheel drive. The Sportage PHEV is planned to go on sale in the third quarter of this year and pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's on-sale date.

Plugged In to the Needs of the Subcompact SUV Market

Power for the 2023 Sportage PHEV is supplied by a 1.6-liter, 177-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, supplemented by a 66.9-kW electric motor and 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. A 6-speed automatic transmission with selectable drive modes is standard, as is Downhill Brake Control (DBC).

Charging is accomplished courtesy of a 7.2 kW high-efficiency on-board charger, with the best possible power density at 1.53 kW/ℓ. When connected to a Level-2 charger, the Sportage PHEV will take approximately two hours to fully replenish its battery. Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB), standard on the Sportage PHEV, combines hydraulic pressure generation and control functions. Linear braking feel is realized by the electronic control using the motor, and the Sportage PHEV offers a higher recovery rate of regenerative braking, versus its competitors. EPA fuel economy ratings for the Sportage PHEV will be announced closer to the vehicle's on-sale date.

Underpinned by the "N3" platform found in the Sorento, the Sportage PHEV chassis comprises hot-stamped parts and ultra-high-strength steel for increased average tensile strength and torsional stiffness. Sound absorbing and insulating materials minimize road, wind, and engine noise. Like all fifth-generation Sportage models, the 2023 Sportage PHEV is now one of the largest SUVs in its class. With best-in-class rear legroom of 39.5 inches2 and rear cargo capacity of 34.5 cu.-ft., the Sportage PHEV provides rear passengers with space to relax.

X-Line: A Balancing Act in Design and Technology

The Sportage PHEV is offered in two comprehensively equipped trim levels: X-Line PHEV AWD and X-Line Prestige PHEV AWD. X-Line styling cues blend sporty and rugged exterior features, including unique front and rear bumpers with a satin chrome surround; side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black; and 19-inch, gloss-black alloy wheels.

Bearing all the elements of the Kia "Opposites United" design philosophy, the Sportage PHEV has a distinctive appearance that leaves a lasting impression with contrasting elements. Smooth, soft surfaces are offset by rugged, sheer forms. Front and center on the Sportage PHEV is Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille, which features a floating design and distinct "boomerang" daytime running lights. The Sportage PHEV also has standard LED taillights. Muscular shoulders around the rear flow into futuristic "notch-shaped" taillights, which are connected by a thin black graphic across the tailgate.

Inspired by high-end outdoor products, furniture, and modern architecture, the interior of the Sportage PHEV transforms the cabin into a pleasant living space. The futuristic driver cockpit with available dual panoramic curved display3 connects two screens for nearly 25-inches of viewing (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen).

To match the content and quality of the high-tech interior, the Sportage abounds with standard and available infotainment features to keep drivers connected, confident, and informed. Android Auto4 and Apple CarPlay5 are standard on both trims, as is an intuitive touchpad with climate and audio controls that sits beneath the infotainment screen. An available 360-degree Surround-View Monitor with 3D view provides a bird's-eye view of vehicle surroundings6. A Harman/Kardon7 premium audio system is standard on Sportage X-Line Prestige PHEV AWD.

Available Kia Connect8 services provide advanced embedded connectivity to take the customer experience to an all-new level, including the ability to remotely charge from the Kia Access smartphone app. Kia Connect introduces a Wi-Fi Hotspot9 that can connect as many as five devices to 4G LTE-based internet, over-the-air map updates, stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization capability, and Connected Routing: a cloud-based system calculates the optimal route using real-time maps and predicted traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users.

Inspiring Driver Confidence with Advanced Driver Assistance

Sportage PHEV models are fitted with numerous standard ADAS features, including:

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 10 : Analyzes the driver attention level and provides a warning if a break is recommended. It may also provide a leading vehicle departure alert if the leading vehicle departs from a stop and the driver does not react within a certain time period

LED Headlights with High Beam Assist (HBA): Engineered to automatically dim the headlights when an oncoming or leading vehicle is detected, then return to high beams when vehicles are no longer detected

Lane Following Assist (LFA): Helps detect lane markings and vehicles ahead and provides steering inputs to help center the vehicle in the lane

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Helps detect lane markings and provides steering inputs to help prevent the vehicle from leaving the lane while driving

Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Cyclist detection capability: Warns if there is risk of a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist in front of the vehicle while driving and may automatically assist with braking

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) 11 : Provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle

Rear View Monitor (RVM) with Dynamic Parking Guidance: Provides view of behind the vehicle, with guidelines that adjust to follow the direction the vehicle is turning

Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA) with Parallel Exit: May help avoid collisions with rear-side vehicles when exiting parallel parking spot by automatically assisting with braking

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA): Helps detect approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply brakes

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) 12 : Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Uses speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated) and issues warning if the speed is over the speed limit

In addition to these features, standard on Sportage X-Line Prestige PHEV AWD are:

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) 13 : Projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster when activated via the turn signal

Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Junction Turning capability: Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

Forward Parking Distance Warning (PDW-F): Detects certain objects in front of the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 14 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front and helps center the vehicle in the lane

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to help lower the vehicle speed proactively before upcoming curves

Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance (PCA-R): May help avoid collisions with rear pedestrians or objects detected during reverse parking, potentially automatically assisting with emergency braking if the risk of a collision increases after warning

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): state-of-the-art convenience, which lets the driver remotely command their Sportage to pull in or out of a tight parking space while the driver is outside of the vehicle

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go: Helps maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver, including in certain stop-and-go driving conditions

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 EPA estimates not available at time of release. Actual all electric range, mileage, and total range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

2 Best-in-class interior room, cargo room, and rear seat legroom claims based on comparison of 2021 and 2022 Mass Market Subcompact SUVs as of October 2021. Mass Market Subcompact SUV class as determined by Kia Segmentation.

3 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

4 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

5 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

6 When engaged, 360-degree Surround-View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

7 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc.

8 Purchase/lease of certain 2022 and newer Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 1-year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary 1-year Kia Connect subscription expires, continued access to the full suite of Kia Connect services available on your Kia will require a paid subscription at the then-current subscription rate or your use of certain Kia Connect features may immediately terminate. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Complimentary Kia Connect subscription is transferable to subsequent owner during the original Kia Connect service term. Only use Kia Connect when safe to do so. Kia Connect may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts; please see the Kia Owner's Portal for updates on availability. Kia Access with Kia Connect app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Kia America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue Kia Connect at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit www.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and its related trademarks are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

9 Wi-Fi Hotspot requires enrollment in Kia Connect. Trial or paid subscription data plan required. Wi-Fi Hotspot services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services may collect location information. Wi-Fi Hotspot available only in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Wi-Fi Hotspot may be unavailable for model year 2022 and newer vehicles that are purchased or sold in Massachusetts.

10 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

11 When engaged, Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

12 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

13 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

14 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

