Spatial Announces Series B Fundraise & New Strategic Investors to Set the Stage for Stadiums and Large-Scale Projects Spatial aims to take immersive human experience design to another level in major venues supporting live sports & entertainment events

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio software platform, announced its strategic Series B fundraise highlighted by Mike Gordon, President of Fenway Sports Group, The Kraft Group, Marquee Sports Holdings, WS Development and National Geographic Society. Existing investors DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures co-led the round which will expand Spatial's market-defining immersive audio platform.

Spatial garnered praise for its ground-breaking approach to using sound to transform places and spaces and built momentum in healthcare, workplace, retail, hospitality and residential verticals. Spatial is looking to the future and how its technology can be amplified to deliver new types of immersive fan and guest experiences in live event and sports arenas. The company is excited to be defining and setting the standards for such experiences with some of the most iconic names in this space. The Kraft Group is a diversified holding company whose assets include the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Marquee Sports Holdings own, most notably, the Chicago Cubs and famed Wrigley Field.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the Spatial team as it develops cutting edge experiences for fans around the world," said Mike Gordon, President of Fenway Sports Group. "Live events across sports domains are moving toward a deeper level of engagement and Spatial has the opportunity to lead the fundamental approach in and around stadiums."

"We are continuously investing in the fan and community experience in and around Wrigley Field," said Crane Kenney of Marquee Sports Holdings. "We are excited to work with Spatial to create a world class sportsbook experience at our historic ballpark."

In addition to live sports and entertainment, Spatial's new relationship with the WS Development group opens up possibilities to explore the very nature of cities and the collective gathering spaces that make for the fabric of our everyday lives – and what role the full power of sound can play in the shaping and evolution of this cultural fabric.

"At WS, we're continuously exploring how places – retail hubs, urban neighborhoods and corporate campuses – can enrich people's lives and elevate the experiences we expect from them. Boston Seaport is a great example of such transformational impact," said Jeremy Sclar, CEO of WS Development. "We're excited to explore with Spatial the innovative applications sound can have to contribute to that improved human experience."

"We are honored to have the support from this incredible group of investors," expressed Calin Pacurariu, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial. "The cultural gravitas and energy that surround these iconic teams and stadiums set a high bar for Spatial. We look forward to building solutions to elevate experiences in large-scale environments that affect thousands of people at a time, as well as capture the experiences and transport them to a much wider audience. We couldn't wish for better partners to be on this journey with us."

In addition to this fundraising news, Spatial recently unveiled its upcoming plans at SXSW in Austin in March. The Spatial Holodeck will provide an opportunity to experience what the full power of immersive sound feels like, from daily guided demos, to hands-on tutorials on Spatial Studio – the company's sound orchestration software that's in the running for a SXSW Innovation Award. Spatial will host an enthralling immersive adventure with partner Meow Wolf and a rich slew of panel programming featuring leading industry experts. More details can be found at https://www.spatialinc.com/sxsw2022 .

Spatial is redefining the human experience by creating virtual soundscapes where you work, where you play and where you stay. Spatial's technology is flexible, powerful and scalable, breaking down traditional audio barriers. Serving customers in corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more, Spatial is taking audio to a new level and allowing creators to unleash their creative soundscapes. Spatial's team and demo locations are located in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney and backed by DBL Partners, BITKRAFT Ventures, National Geographic Society, The Kraft Group, Marquee Sports Holdings, WS Development and others, Spatial is poised to reimagine immersive human experiences and entertainment. To learn more, visit spatialinc.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

