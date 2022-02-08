Sync2Sell Launches Lightspeed Commerce Integrations with eBay, Amazon, & Reverb

NEWBERRY, S.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync2Sell.com offers Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system.

Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce enables entrepreneurs to run both retail locations and eCommerce websites. Sync2Sell now harnesses the power of Lightspeed Retail to effortlessly sync data directly to eBay, Amazon, and Reverb - managing all retail and eCommerce business in one place within Lightspeed.

Most retailers find maintaining and growing eCommerce, while simultaneously handling daily tasks, to be exceptionally challenging. Manually creating and editing listings on multiple marketplaces requires significant time, and causes inventory/product information inaccuracies. Sync2Sell organizes all information within Lightspeed and automates the upload and synchronization to the user's desired marketplace(s). Users create real-time reports to easily find posting errors, manage all required/recommended item specifics for each marketplace, and to edit products individually, or in bulk, within seconds.

Sync2Sell globally automates everything from the user's Lightspeed account, eliminating the hassle of navigating multiple marketplaces to update information, process orders, and communicate with customers. Most Sync2Sell users experience tremendous eCommerce growth. Sync2Sell is built by retailers, for retailers, and is designed to create more time for busy entrepreneurs to focus on both the daily tasks of running a retail location and expanding eCommerce.

The Sync2Sell App is found in the Lightspeed App store or visit www.sync2sell.com .

About Sync2Sell

Sync2Sell.com is built by retailers, for retailers. Sync2Sell is a software solution that simplifies eCommerce. Sync2Sell enables Lightspeed users to manage all product information, customer communication, and automate inventory level adjustments and order syncing within their Point of Sale accounts. Sync2Sell integrates Lightspeed Retail/Omni to eBay, Amazon, & Reverb, with more marketplaces coming soon.

About Lightspeed

Powering businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

