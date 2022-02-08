TRADEFLUENCE LAUNCHES PEER-TO-PEER MARKETPLACE AND IOS APP FOR STOCK MARKET TRENDS & SIGNALS FROM TOP FINANCIAL INFLUENCERS <span class="legendSpanClass">New Platform Allows Traders Insight and Transparency Into "Tradefluencers" Predictions Normally Unavailable To The General Public</span>

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradefluence , a platform that allows traders to access actionable stock signals and insights from a community of top "Tradefluencers" officially announced its launch today. Users can now subscribe and pay for leading market predictions as actionable trade signals when buying and selling their portfolio.

Tradefluence solves the difficulty of finding unique predictions, trading groups to join, and unlike social media forums with few regulations and little to no visibility, the app is designed to keep "Tradefluencers" ranked in order to build trust and a following when sharing advice. These unique predictions and signals are in high demand for the Robinhood / Reddit investment era, something normally already readily available in hedge funds.

Tradefluence seeks to capitalize on the increasing consumer frustration of not knowing where or who to trust for transparent investing advice or having the tools to access these groups and communities. The Tradefluence app is geared towards people willing to pay for market advice ( A full 40% of investors surveyed in 2020 say they need more advice than before and 56% are willing to pay for it—up from 51% in 2019 ). The Tradefluence platform will also track leaderboards, to highlight the most successful. Tradefluence also gives market leaders an opportunity to simply monetize their signals and predictions.

"With more access to investing information online than ever before, consumers are still unsure of where to turn and who to trust when seeking buying and selling stock data and insights," said Peter Griscom, CEO and Co-Founder of Tradefluence. "Without access to hedge fund capital minimums, the general consumer has long needed an affordable place to garner transparently ranked insights. They have this now with Tradefluence and we're also giving the key prediction leaders a chance for monetization."

With Tradefluence you can:

Tradefluence plans to roll out social features, crypto, FX, sports book, NFT's and Android support in the near future. To learn more about Tradefluence and download their app please visit: https://app.tradefluence.com/login https://apps.apple.com/app/id1579545085 .

ABOUT TRADEFLUENCE

Tradefluence is a new kind of financial company that makes investing easy. It's the only peer-to-peer technology platform making it accessible and fairer for consumers to get actionable signals, and predictions from industry thought leaders, known as "Tradefluencers'' when buying and selling stock. Based in Houston, TX and founded in 2021, Tradefluence's software creates a fun way to learn about trading stock, while allowing industry leaders to monetize and build an honest following with like-minded enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.tradefluence.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube

