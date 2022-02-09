BREADEX ARTISAN BREAD DELIVERY SERVICE LAUNCHES IN DFW

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreadEx launches today with the mission of celebrating diverse cultures of the world through unique artisan breads. BreadEx is a first-of-its-kind bread delivery service that offers monthly subscriptions of international and traditional breads, allowing customers to easily and seamlessly explore different cultures through food. From Italian ciabatta to Japanese pandan milk bread and German pretzel rolls, customers will have the opportunity to embark on a new & delicious culinary journey every week.

"There is nobody offering a service that combines culture, breads and the convenience of home delivery. Bread is a basic food in all cultures and a staple in almost every home – we are passionate about bringing the tremendous diversity of artisan breads right to our customers' breakfast table," says BreadEx Founder & CEO, Uma Iyer.

BreadEx World – the company's flagship offering – is a subscription service where customers can savor breads from different countries and regions of the world, with each month bringing a new culinary experience. Breads are hand-delivered weekly to customers' homes along with an e-newsletter about the origin of the bread, recipes and serving ideas. In addition, customers can also subscribe to BreadEx Essentials delivery service, which provides fresh and varied artisan sandwich loaves every week.

"We are passionate about bread and getting it in the hands of customers while it is still truly fresh from the oven. All of our breads are baked with care the night before delivery," said Neil Tigner, Head Baker at BreadEx. "I've personally enjoyed the creative process of exploring and tweaking hundreds of recipes from around the world before shortlisting the ones we are going to offer to our customers."

To learn more and subscribe for weekly artisan bread deliveries, visit www.breadex.com .

ABOUT BREADEX: Founded in 2020 in Plano, TX, BreadEx is a subscription-based bread delivery service that gives customers the opportunity to explore the world one bread at a time through its artisanal, internationally-inspired breads. BreadEx is a 100% minority woman-owned business, and the small team of passionate bakers is inspired to bring the breads of the world to DFW. Follow us on our journey at @breadex.bakery and by visiting www.breadex.com .

