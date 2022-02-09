Cellcom Israel Ltd. to Terminate Registration and SEC Reporting Obligations

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") (TASE: CEL) hereby announces that it intends to terminate the registration of its Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, and its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For this purpose, the Company intends to file with the SEC a certification under Form 15F today (February 9, 2022). Upon such filing, the Company's reporting obligations with the SEC will be suspended immediately. The termination of the Company's registration and reporting obligations is expected to become effective no later than 90 days after such filing if there are no objections from the SEC.

The Company will continue to publish reports it posts on the Israeli Securities Authority's site (Magna) on its website (http://investors.cellcom.co.il), in the English language, in accordance with Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Exchange Act.

