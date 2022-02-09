Gluware Adds New Customer and Sales Leaders to Enhance Enterprise Success through Intelligent Network Automation Strategic new hires will lead new customer service and sales initiatives for key channels, regions, and industries

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced three new strategic additions to its customer service and sales leadership teams: Jaime Wagner as Vice President of Sales, North America, Colin Henry as Vice President of Channel Sales, and Julie Keith as Senior Director of Customer Support. The newest Gluware team members will help empower enterprises across more markets, industries, and regions by de-risking the complexity of their networks as cloud adoption and digital transformation accelerate.

"There is a quickly growing need for network automation that works intelligently and out-of-the-box. Gluware does precisely this while delivering the power to automate the most complex, multi-cloud, multi-domain, multi-vendor environments," said Matt Dittoe, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Gluware. "Gluware's security, simplicity, and scalability are what modern, cloud-era enterprises need and what competing legacy solutions cannot do. With Jaime, Julie, and Colin joining the team, we can empower more organizations to elevate the performance of their people and systems to achieve rapid time to value from their IT investments while significantly reducing business risk and network downtime."

Enterprises face expanding attack surfaces, operational disruption, and revenue loss as growing networks become riddled with outage-causing misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities. To combat these risks, Gluware makes intelligent network automation successful without requiring customers to develop software or retrain additional IT staff by simplifying how networks are discovered, analyzed, updated, and maintained. The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite accelerates network automation with a commercial-off-the-shelf platform that offers no-code/low-code development with built-in applications for security and compliance. These innovations, along with network robotic process automation, self-operating functionality, and visualization features on the horizon, earned Gluware recognition as the only leader and outperformer in the inaugural GigaOm Radar for NetDevOps .

"Gluware stands alone as the leader in intelligent network automation - its technology has the enterprise user at its heart which has supercharged its growth," said Jaime Wagner, Vice President of Sales, North America, Gluware. "Gluware has the leading technology and unparalleled automation expertise to empower both our customers and channel partners to leverage intelligent, intent-based network automation to solve the most pressing enterprise IT challenges with near-immediate ROI."

Gluware appointed Jaime Wagner as Vice President of Sales, North America, to lead strategic sales efforts and support customers in their network automation journeys. With 20 years of infrastructure and software experience, Wagner excels in forming productive customer relationships as a trusted C-level partner. Before joining Gluware, she led enterprise sales teams at Google and Oracle. An industry mentor and coach to aspiring female IT leaders, she is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the Loyola University of Chicago in Rome, Italy.

Colin Henry has joined Gluware as Vice President of Channel Sales. He is responsible for the strategy, execution, and growth of sales through the company's network of technology partners and channel resellers. Before Gluware, Henry was the Head of Partner Sales and Strategy with Pomeroy Technologies where he built their sales enablement engine and oversaw product resale profitability. He has over 15 years of experience boosting client value in the high-tech IT channel with solution providers and distributors. A passionate technologist at his core, Henry has participated in sales and technical partner advisory boards for industry leaders such as VMware, HP, and Lenovo.

"The Gluware partner program enables channel partners to optimize client networks through intelligent automation. The program provides a unique opportunity for solution providers to quickly establish and accelerate customers' automation projects to alleviate the downstream risks associated with rapidly scaling, multi-vendor, and multi-cloud networks," said Colin Henry, Vice President of Channel Sales, Gluware. "IT leaders grapple with these increasing security concerns while having to minimize network outages. Gluware's channel-first sales and service model will help our partners become trusted allies for these users as their enterprises modernize and embrace digital transformation."

In addition to its expanded sales team, Julie Keith has been appointed Senior Director of Customer Success & Support. Keith's responsibilities include developing and overseeing customer-focused support programs that help enterprises enhance business success through network automation. Focusing on advocacy, leadership, and operational support, her expertise will help Gluware customers optimize network operations amidst modernization and transformation initiatives. Keith previously held customer service leadership roles at Delphix and WhiteHat Security, where she led global teams in addressing the technical and product support needs of global enterprises.

"I look forward to working alongside both our existing and future customers to solve the scale, scope, and complexity challenges of modern enterprise IT," said Julie Keith, Senior Director of Customer Support, Gluware. "The customer experience is a critical element of success in today's market. Helping our users capture the most value from intelligent network automation will help drive even greater impact by enhancing network operations and creating more resilient enterprises while overcoming business risks."

The addition of Wagner, Henry, and Keith complements the recent expansion of the Gluware executive team , which includes Ernest Lefner as Chief Product Officer, Stanislav Miskovic as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, and Tim Silverline as Vice President of Security. Gluware has experienced explosive growth in recent years as a result of its ease of use and ability to deliver rapid time to value by accelerating the adoption of strategic network automation efforts.

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

