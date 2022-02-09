MISSION BBQ Customers Donate $550,920 to Sponsor Veterans' Wreaths for Placement on National Wreaths Across America Day 2022 86 participating Wreaths Across America locations will receive sponsored wreaths because of the generous donations in the communities where MISSION BBQ customers support the mission

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine., and BEL AIR, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MISSION BBQ announced the donation of $550,920, to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA). This significant contribution, which saw its biggest growth yet with a nearly $190,000 increase from last year, was made possible thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers and their support of the American Heroes Cups. The donation will sponsor 36,728 veterans' wreaths to be placed by volunteers at 86 participating locations this year on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – where each veterans' name will be said out loud.

"We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach," said Bill Kraus, co-founder for MISSION BBQ. "It is clear that this mission impacts our communities positively and that it continues to be one our customers, like us, want to support."

Wreaths Across American is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, but their yearlong mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Throughout the year, stories of service, sacrifice and success are collected and shared by WAA volunteers in nearly every community across the United States.

"The MISSION BBQ model of giving back in the communities they serve through the generous support of their loyal customers, is such a wonderful example of how one person or group can make a big an impact," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "We are so grateful, not only for the donation that will place sponsored wreaths, but by their continued support of the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, every day in the communities where their employees and customers live and work."

"We wouldn't have the freedoms we have today if it wasn't for our nation's veterans who stepped up for us time and time again," said Kraus and Steve Newton, founders of MISSION BBQ. "We are humbled by the wonderful support of our customers and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices."

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99 with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military veterans and their families, and local first-responders. Customers are encouraged to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the world changed. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who've made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at 12 noon as we sing Our National Anthem. Everyday.

For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/

About Wreaths Across America:

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach, -- is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

