AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Award Finalists Finalists and winners to be recognized at AOTMP® Engage in Orlando on April 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP (www.aotmp.com) have announced finalists for the prestigious industry awards. The 2022 AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize individual and organizational innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem. Winners will be announced at AOTMP® Engage, a four-day event in Orlando April 24 – 27 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

The awards recognize those involved with managing and supporting their own organization's internal telecom, mobility, and IT technology environments. Vendors and suppliers will be recognized in July at the Industry Solution Showcase event.

Individual finalists are:

Azunna Anyanwu , Aronson

Christine Kowalczyk , McDonald's Corporation

Darci Vanderhoff , The Phillips Collection

David Ernst , The Clorox Company

Dawn LaRosa , TravelCenters of America

Devin Taylor , Abt Electronics

Erika Walk , Waste Management

Felicia Spratley-Mills , Altria

Glenn Leatherwood , Valmont Industries

Jeff Martin , Sysco

Jeff Nabor , Wells Fargo

Joe Kramer , Rich Products

Tiffany Galarza , ADT

Tim Roberts , Jones Lang LaSalle

Team finalists are:

Capitol Corridor

Clark County, Nevada

Collegis Education

eLynx Technologies

GardaWorld Security Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Power Design

Wilbur-Ellis

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'Congratulations are in order! The passion and commitment to excellence exhibited by this year's finalists is amazing and should serve as an inspiration for the entire telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.'

The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. With three full days of roundtables, speakers and educational sessions, AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry professionals come together to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.

