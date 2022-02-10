Arise® Wheat Protein Isolates from MGP Receive low FODMAP Certification from Monash University

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) a leading provider of specialty proteins and starches, announced that its Arise® wheat protein isolates have been certified as low FODMAP ingredients by Monash University. FODMAPs are a group of carbohydrates that are not completely digested or absorbed in the small intestine. When they pass into the large intestine, they are rapidly fermented by gut bacteria and produce gas, causing abdominal discomfort and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

MGP is a pioneer in achieving low FODMAP certification for a wheat protein isolate from the Melbourne, Australia-based University. The designation is significant because of recent findings that FODMAPs, rather than wheat gluten, may be the cause of symptoms for non-celiac gluten sensitivity and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in some individuals.

"MGP is committed to providing quality ingredients with research-backed attributes that food formulators can count on to address key consumer trends such as the current interest in digestive, or 'gut', health," said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of Ingredient Solutions Sales, Marketing and R&D. "We were able to achieve this important certification for our wheat protein isolate because of our proprietary process of protein purification. We are thrilled that Arise joins our Fibersym and FiberRite with low FODMAP certification."

Fibersym® and FiberRite® dietary fibers were certified as low FODMAP ingredients in 2020.

Arise wheat protein isolates now will carry the official Monash University low FODMAP certified™ icon. This gives food formulators added confidence that the ingredients will not promote abdominal discomfort and gas during digestion and are suitable for use in developing low FODMAP products.

Researchers at Monash University developed a specific diet for IBS, the low FODMAP diet, that is proven to help 75% of people with IBS better manage their symptoms. The new FODMAP certification for Arise provides food manufacturers an easy-to-use wheat protein isolate that supports the diet, helping them address a widespread health issue. IBS affects 25 million to 45 million people in the United States and an estimated 10% to 15% of the population worldwide, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

"The high protein content and unique dough functionality of Arise can be used to increase the protein content of grain-based food products and to assist in low net-carb or keto-friendly formulations," said Tanya Jeradechachai, Vice president of Ingredient Solutions R&D. "The products in the Arise line support extensibility and elasticity in dough-based systems and are ideal for a number of applications such as tortillas, pizza crusts, and flatbreads." The Arise line was expanded in 2016 to include Clean Label options in the 8000 series.

