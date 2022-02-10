AVAIO Digital Partners and ADAM Real Estate commence development of new, sustainable hyperscale datacenter capacity in Gatineau, Quebec

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital Partners ("ADP") is pleased to announce the launch of Gatineau Data Hub ("GDH"), a joint venture with ADAM Real Estate, focused on the development of new, sustainable, hyperscale data center capacity in Gatineau, Quebec. The anchor project is being developed as a scalable facility, with the ability to ultimately support up to 50MW of capacity. The Gatineau location is strategic for several reasons: its location in Quebec gives it access to the province's vast low-carbon hydroelectricity resources; Gatineau is part of Canada's Ottawa capital region, positioning GDH to serve the growing Federal and private sector demand in this region; and Gatineau is between Toronto and Montreal, positioning it to complement two of Canada's largest data center markets.

"Gatineau is an exciting location for new data center capacity to serve customers in the National Capital Region and beyond, especially given Quebec's abundant and inexpensive low-carbon power and supportive development environment," said AVAIO partner Mark McComiskey. "We look forward to working with our partner ADAM Real Estate, as well as the province of Quebec and the Gatineau and Greater Ottawa communities to help develop new critical, sustainable digital infrastructure in this key market."

"We are excited to be bringing this project to help serve the National Capital Region's growing technology industry", said ADAM Real Estate President Alain Adam. "GDH offers a great opportunity to meet Canada's need for new green data capacity."

About AVAIO Digital Partners

AVAIO Digital Partners ("ADP") is a data center business managed by AVAIO Capital. AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. ADP is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. Funded by a $375 million equity commitment from a large investment manager with more than $25 billion of assets under management, ADP has a pipeline of hyperscale projects already under development in the US, Canada and Western Europe representing over 400 MWs of capacity. More information can be found at http://www.avaiocapital.com.

About ADAM Real Estate

Adam Real Estate is a private Canadian company engaging primarily in real estate development and asset management in the National Capital Region of Canada. The company drives its strength from its 30 years' experience in real estate, the quality of its dedicated team members, and the long-standing relationships it enjoys with its clients and the key real estate players in the region. Adam Real Estate owns a portfolio of commercial and residential buildings across the National Capital Region, and an inventory of strategically located lands on which will be developed more than 2,000 residential units and one million square feet of commercial space. Throughout the years, the company is proud to have actively participated in public and institutional development projects, such as La Maison de la Culture, a landmark visual arts and performing center in the city Gatineau that also holds an exhibition gallery and the city library. More information can be found at https://adamrealestate.ca/en/.

