BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES NEW RESOURCES FOR AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTING FOR COMMERCIAL AND MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced that commercial members can now visit a preferred pharmacy or use mail order to obtain certain authorized COVID-19 at-home tests for $0. In line with federal guidance effective on January 15, 2022, Blue Cross is covering the costs of up to eight FDA-authorized, self-administered COVID tests per commercial member per month for personal, diagnostic use, without cost-share and without any need for prior clinical assessment.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

"Testing, along with vaccination, is a key tool to stem the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer at Blue Cross. "We want to do everything we can to make it easier for our members to get access to all testing including rapid at-home tests."

$0 retail option

Starting today, Blue Cross commercial members can walk into any of the 60,000 pharmacies in the national Express Scripts network and buy certain tests at the pharmacy counter for $0:

Inteliswab Covid-19 Rapid Test

Binaxnow Covid-19 Ag Self Test

Quickvue At-Home Covid-19 Test

Ellume Covid-19 Home Test

Flowflex Covid-19 Ag Home Test

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

COVID-19 At Home Test

In-network pharmacies include CVS, Walgreens, Wal-Mart and many others.

Mail order

Blue Cross commercial members also have the option of mail-ordering up to eight tests per month from Express Scripts Pharmacy.

Reimbursement

Blue Cross commercial members who buy a different test than those listed above or shop at an out-of-network retailer can get reimbursed up to $12 per test, up to eight tests a month, through Express Scripts' reimbursement system.

Some Blue Cross members may not be eligible for this program because their employer uses an alternative pharmacy network. Members can contact their employer to learn about their pharmacy options.

Medicare Advantage members

Blue Cross also announced today it is covering at-home COVID-19 tests for its Medicare Advantage members. The company will reimburse Medicare Advantage members for up to four FDA-authorized, self-administered at-home tests (up to $12 per test purchased on or after Jan. 15, 2022), without any need for prior clinical assessment. Medicare Advantage members can download this form to get reimbursed.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced that Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will be able to get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at no cost starting in early spring 2022. Tests will be available for pickup at no cost at the point of sale through eligible pharmacies and other participating entities.

Blue Cross will continue to cover over-the-counter test kits for personal, diagnostic use for the duration of the federal public health emergency.

The company also continues to cover FDA-authorized COVID diagnostic tests, such as PCR tests, with no cost share for any member when ordered or administered by a health care provider following an individualized clinical assessment.

Comprehensive information about test kit coverage is available here.

